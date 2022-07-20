Myanmar military 'committing war crimes with landmine use'

Rights group has documented at least 20 civilians killed or seriously injured by landmines in Kayah state since June 2021

This handout photo released by Amnesty International on July 20 shows a church destroyed by landmines and burned down by the military in Daw Ngay Ku village in Hpruso township in eastern Myanmar's Kayah state. (Photo: Amnesty International/AFP)

Myanmar's military junta is committing war crimes by using anti-personnel landmines on a massive scale in and around villages in predominantly Christian Kayah state, according to an Amnesty International (AI) report.

The group released the report on July 20 which said anti-personnel landmines are inherently indiscriminate and their use is internationally banned.

It said the landmines laid by the Myanmar military have killed and seriously injured civilians and will have significant long-term consequences, including on displaced people’s ability to return home and farm their lands.

“The Myanmar military’s use of landmines is abhorrent and cruel. At a time when the world has overwhelmingly banned these inherently indiscriminate weapons, the military has placed them in people’s yards, homes and even on stairwells, as well as around a church,” Matt Wells, AI’s Crisis Response Deputy Director — Thematic Issues, said.

AI researchers interviewed 43 people in Kayah state’s Hpruso and Loikaw townships from June 25 to July 8 where fighting erupted between the military and armed Karenni groups in May 2021.

The military is laying several types of landmines that it manufactures itself, including the M-14, which typically blows off the victim's foot at the ankle, and the more powerful MM-2, which often blows off the victim’s leg at the knee and causes injuries to other parts of the body, with severe risk of death due to blood loss, according to the report.

The Karenni Human Rights Group has documented at least 20 civilians killed or seriously injured by landmines in Kayah state since June 2021.

Rosie, 52, and her 17-year-old daughter, displaced from Loikaw, were returning to their home in early April when her daughter stepped on a landmine.

“I heard the explosion, then I looked and saw a lot of smoke,” Rosie told AI. “I heard my daughter yelling, ‘Mama, Mama,’ and I went to look and saw her lying on the ground. I noticed that my daughter had a leg missing. I went searching for it, but a man who stopped to help us said, ‘Stop! There will be another landmine. The most important thing is to stop the bleeding’.”

Rosie’s daughter lost her right leg from the mid-calf down and had landmine fragments in her left one.

The rights group said the military had planted at least eight landmines near St. Matthew’s Church in Hpruso township in mid-June when there was fighting in the area.

The church and a priest’s center which come under the Loikaw Diocese were burned down by the military on June 15.

AI visited the site on June 27 and some mines had been removed but people involved in the demining process said they believed there were more around the church.

The military has laid mines in at least 20 villages in Hpruso, Demoso and Loikaw townships in Kayah state in recent months, AI said citing "credible sources."

Fighting is continuing between the military and people's defense forces in the Catholic stronghold of Kayah state where the junta has conducted air strikes and artillery shelling, forcing thousands of people including women, children and the elderly to flee their homes for refuge in nearby forests or churches in neighboring villages and towns.

At least 170,000 civilians in Kayah state — more than half of its population of 300,000 — have been forced to abandon their homes, according to the Karenni Civil Society Network.

