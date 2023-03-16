News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar massacres ‘were to start religious conflict'

Yet another military slaughter claims 29 civilians, including three monks, according to the National Unity Government

In this photo taken on March 9, a villager rides past a house damaged following air strikes by Myanmar’s military at Kone Tar Village, Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State

In this photo taken on March 9, a villager rides past a house damaged following air strikes by Myanmar’s military at Kone Tar Village, Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: March 16, 2023 08:16 AM GMT

Updated: March 16, 2023 08:36 AM GMT

Another massacre in Myanmar — the fourth this month — was designed by the military to ignite a religious conflict, the National Unity Government (NUG) said March 16 after releasing the grisly details of the killings of 29 civilians including three monks.

It said claims by the junta that those killed were justified as they were members of the NUG’s armed wing, the People’s Defense Force (PDF), were wrong and trumped up in a bid to turn the Buddhist clergy against those opposed to the military takeover two years ago.

Twenty-nine civilians were massacred at Nam Nein Village in Pinlong Township, Shan State near its southern border with Karenni State on March 11. Of them, 22 bodies were recovered the following day and funerals were held on March 13. Another seven dead were identified by PDF drones.

Junta spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tunn had previously claimed on Myanmar radio and television that the Karen National Progressive Party and Karenni National Defense Force (KDF) had conducted the killings and blamed their deaths on junta troops.

"Many of the bodies had signs of torture"

The junta also claimed that those killed belonged to the PDF but the NUG said the military was trying to “shift the blame” and “create problems between different ethnic and religious groups and start a religious conflict.”

Bo Bo, the deputy township police chief of the Karenni State Police (KSP), said 5.51mm bullets fabricated in 2022 had been fired from automatic rifles during the slaughter and added “this type of bullet is only used by the military.”

The military “had killed the monks and requested the KSP to investigate. We checked the deceased, the bodies, and for torture” at the nearby Dragon Hill Pagoda, he said.

A coroner and medical officer, who declined to be named, with Karenni State, told the press conference that many of the bodies had signs of torture including broken legs, beatings and burns, and had “been shot at very, very close range.”

“Bodies had also been slashed after they were shot to make sure they were dead,” he said, “including old villagers, they were killed by the military and tortured by the military.”

“Ten were taken to one side and killed. The others heard the shots and must have been asking themselves, ‘when will it be my turn’,” he said. “People were in great suffering before they were killed … this is a serious inhumane war crime.”

“These were systematic killings"

NUG Human Rights Minister, Aung Myo Min, said the slaughter at Nam Nein was the fourth mass killing in Myanmar this month.

He said “these were systematic killings, actions that constitute war crimes,” which will be raised with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN Security Council.

Last week the NUG asked the ICC to expand its current investigation into the slaughter of the Rohingya along the Bangladesh border area to cover Myanmar’s territory, which it said would be consistent with the NUG’s declaration under the Rome Statute.

That came after it had held a press conference where victims testified to massacres inflicted in Tadaing village, a cluster of about 80 homes, between Feb. 28 and March 2 in the Sagaing region of northern Myanmar.

The massacres were allegedly committed by the Myanmar military’s Light Infantry Division (LID) 99 — also known as the ‘Ogre Column.’ Combined with other reports, the NUG said that at least 37 people were tortured, mutilated, and killed by junta personnel over three days.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

US report censures Indian states' anti-conversion laws US report censures Indian states' anti-conversion laws
Indonesia Church seeks compensation for road evictees Indonesia Church seeks compensation for road evictees
Vietnamese Catholics do Lenten charity one scrap at a time Vietnamese Catholics do Lenten charity one scrap at a time
Catholics in Myanmar launch Lenten charity drive Catholics in Myanmar launch Lenten charity drive
Myanmar massacres ‘were to start religious conflict' Myanmar massacres ‘were to start religious conflict'
St Marillac’s feast brings joy to Filipino street children St Marillac’s feast brings joy to Filipino street children
Ucanews Store
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vinh

Diocese of Vinh

In a land area of 30,594.90 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers northern central provinces of Ha Tinh,

Read more
Diocese of Yingkou

Diocese of Yingkou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yingkou/Yingkow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Archdiocese of Tuguegarao

Archdiocese of Tuguegarao

In a land area of 9,000.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Cagayan North

Read more
Diocese of Taungngu

Diocese of Taungngu

Taungngu Diocese is, in the middle part of Myanmar and the area of the diocese is 49,600 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.