News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar lawyers face theats in junta courts

Human Rights Watch report says lawyers defending political detainees are harassed and intimidated by authorities

Myanmar lawyers face theats in junta courts
A Burmese protester holds a photo depicting detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok on Dec. 19, 2022, to mark International Migrants Day, which is held each year on December 18, and to voice opposition to the Myanmar military junta. (Photo: AFP)
AFP, Bangkok

By AFP, Bangkok

Published: June 08, 2023 05:40 AM GMT

Updated: June 08, 2023 05:46 AM GMT

Myanmar lawyers defending political detainees in junta-run courts are being harassed and even jailed by military authorities, Human Rights Watch said Thursday, warning that intimidation was forcing many to stop taking cases.

Since it seized power more than two years ago and plunged the country into turmoil, the junta has arrested tens of thousands in a sweeping and bloody crackdown on dissent.

Rights groups say the military has used the courts to throttle opponents including democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint, who were jailed for lengthy terms by closed-door courts.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Defense lawyers working in "special courts" set up by the junta to try political crimes face harassment, intimidation and threats from authorities, HRW said in a report based on interviews with 19 lawyers.

"In the courtroom, I now have to worry about not getting myself detained rather than speaking the truth," one Yangon-based lawyer told the watchdog.

"Everyone at the court knows who I am... The junta can detain me at any time, and they can and will make up any reasons they want."

HRW cited the case of attorney Ywet Nu Aung, who was reportedly detained as she left a hearing where she was representing a former chief minister and member of Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

She was accused of helping to provide financial support to anti-junta militias and later sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor.

Lawyers are regularly barred from communicating privately with clients ahead of hearings, HRW said, and in an overcrowded legal system, some had taken on hundreds of cases.

"Sometimes cross-examination doesn't even happen," another lawyer told HRW.

"It's near impossible to challenge what they (the prosecution) present as evidence, and we never get to have a defendant released on bail."

All 19 lawyers told HRW they had experienced "intimidation and surveillance by junta authorities".

"Few have been willing to put themselves at risk of further surveillance and intimidation and many have stopped taking cases," HRW said.

More than 23,000 people have been arrested by the junta since the coup in February 2021, according to a local monitoring group.

Last year, a junta-controlled court ordered the execution of a former NLD lawmaker along with a prominent activist over allegations of "terrorism" -- Myanmar's first use of capital punishment in decades.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian nun, mother arrested for 'offending' religion Indian nun, mother arrested for 'offending' religion
Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines
Custody of Sri Lankan Buddhist monk extended Custody of Sri Lankan Buddhist monk extended
The bright side of global warming in Japan The bright side of global warming in Japan
Indian govt asked to criminalize raping dead body Indian govt asked to criminalize raping dead body
Indonesia to relax building rules for worship places Indonesia to relax building rules for worship places
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tagbilaran

Diocese of Tagbilaran

Comprising 50 parishes of the southern half of the island province of Bohol, Tagbilaran Diocese covers some 1,733

Read more
Diocese of Thanjavur

Diocese of Thanjavur

The diocese covers a land area of 9,583 square kilometers and includes the entire civil districts of Thanjavur,

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Palawan ... ... . known the world over as the Philippines last ecological frontier. It is where one is brought to vast

Read more
Diocese of Krishnagar

Diocese of Krishnagar

In a land area of 8,640 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, located in West Bengal state, covers two civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.