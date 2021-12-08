X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

Myanmar

Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Kachin nun Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng has become a global icon of peace with her courageous acts

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 08, 2021 06:03 AM GMT

Updated: December 08, 2021 07:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar kneeling nun among BBC's 100 influential women

Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup. (Photo: AFP/Myitkyina News Journal)

Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, the famous kneeling nun from Myanmar’s conflict-torn Kachin state who confronted security forces with fearlessness and courage, is among the BBC’s list of 100 influential and inspiring women of the year.

On the BBC website, a photo shows her clad in the white habit and veil of the St. Francis Xavier congregation. She was named along with Nobel laureates, professors and politicians.

Sister Nu Tawng inspired people around the world with her fearless acts of standing between security forces and unarmed young protesters during the military crackdowns in February and March.

The nun knelt before security personnel, pleading with them not to shoot unarmed civilians when security forces were preparing to crack down on protesters in Myitkyina, capital of Kachin state.

“Just shoot me if you want to,” said the Kachin nun, adding that “the protesters have no weapons and they are just showing their desire peacefully.”

The iconic gestures of the Kachin nun made headlines when photographs were published of her kneeling before police, shielding peaceful protesters and extending her arms begging the police not to shoot or hurt anyone.

I have prepared myself that I will give my life for the Church, for the people and for the nation

Sister Nu Tawng’s brave act in confronting security forces went viral in late February when she was lauded worldwide as an icon of peace.

Her courageous acts also gained the attention of Pope Francis, who said in March: “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say, ‘Stop the violence.’ I, too, spread wide my arms and say, ‘Make way for dialogue.’”

The 45-year-old nun told UCA News: “I have prepared myself that I will give my life for the Church, for the people and for the nation. I’m a Catholic nun but I’m also a citizen of Myanmar, so I have the same feeling as the people of Myanmar. I am always thinking about how I can give a hand to the people of Myanmar.”

The BBC said the nun became a symbol of Myanmar’s protests following the Feb. 1 coup when she knelt in front of police to save protesters taking shelter in her church.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It added that she has openly spoken of protecting civilians, especially children. She was trained as a midwife and has led a life of service for the past 20 years, recently looking after Covid patients in Kachin state.

The BBC names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world each year. Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, US philanthropist Melinda Gates and Afghanistan peace negotiator Fatima Gailani have also been named.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction
Malaysian court upholds ex-PM's 1MDB conviction
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Vietnam Catholics count blessings as Year of St. Joseph ends
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais
Royal defamation charges pile up against young Thais
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.