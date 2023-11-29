News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Myanmar

Myanmar junta to use occupied cathedral as shield, says bishop

Loikaw town is strategically important as it could be used as a launching pad for attacks against the junta

This handout photo released on May 24, 2021, shows a damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed, in an army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah State. (Photo by Handout / Kantarawaddy Times / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 29, 2023 11:56 AM GMT

Updated: November 29, 2023 12:39 PM GMT

The military junta in Myanmar, which occupied the Loikaw cathedral complex forcing its bishop to flee, aims to use the building as a shield in their war against resistance forces, says the local bishop.

The junta in its attempts to control the strategically important Loikaw city, the capital of Kayah state, took over the Christ the King's Cathedral complex on Nov. 27.  The complex houses the bishop’s residence, pastoral center, clergy house and a clinic.

The takeover forced Bishop Celso Ba Shwe of Loikaw and resident priests and religious to flee.  At the time, the complex had 82 people, including 10 priests, 16 Religious and some employees, Bishop Shwe said in a letter.

Some 50 soldiers came and occupied the cathedral complex “to make use of it as a shield” against the resistance forces, said the letter that the bishop wrote before fleeing.

The junta assumes the resistance force will not advance if they have to harm a religious place such as a cathedral, a Church source told UCA News.

The Karenni resistance force, which fights the junta, is believed to be having Christians among its members considering the significant Christian population in the state.

Kayah, Myanmar’s smallest state, also known as Karenni State, has some 300,000 people, some 45 percent of them Christians. Catholics number roughly 91,000.

The fight is to wrest control of strategically important Loikaw city, a center of junta administration. It also has several army bases.

The city, some 210 kilometres east of the nation’s new capital Naypyidaw, is less than a five-hour car drive to the remote capital city. Losing it to the resistance forces could be seen as a threat to the regime’s capital.

Besides, Kayah state borders Thailand and serves as a link between resistance strongholds offering a potential launching pad for attacks on Naypyidaw, according to the analysts.

Currently,  the cathedral is fully under the junta's control. “At the moment no Church person is inside the cathedral complex. After the soldiers took over, it has been totally abandoned,” the church source told UCA News on Nov. 29.

The bishop and the clergy who fled the cathedral are now staying in a remote parish of the diocese. Some other priests of the diocese are in the parishes in nearby Pekhon and Taunggyi dioceses in southern Shan state.

Abandoned parishes

The junta attempted to take over the cathedral three times after Nov. 11, when the resistance forces and the junta intensified fights.

“The Bishop and the resident priests made an effort to convince the military generals of the importance of the religious sites and requested them to spare the place,” said the bishop’s letter.

On the night of Nov. 26, the junta intentionally shot the Pastoral Center, which included the bishop’s residence, with 120mm artillery pieces many times. The roof of the chapel of the Pastoral Center was hit and the ceiling was destroyed by the artillery shells.

“So, for the sake of safety” the bishop and the priests “decided to leave the Pastoral Center,” the letter said.

After fighting intensified in November some 80 percent of the people have become “internally displaced” as bombardments destroyed their villages and homes.

The Cathedral complex has been housing some 500 displaced people. But on Nov. 11 another 800 people “began to flow into Christ the King's Compound. Thus, the number of both old and new displaced persons exceeded 1,300.”

The junta has been using heavy weapons, fighter jets, armored vehicles, ballistic missile systems and mobile defense systems, the bishop said in the letter.

As a result, people in both villages and towns are fleeing their homes and going in different directions to other states.

The refugees housed in the cathedral complex included “old and sick people, the paralyzed, women, some young people.” Volunteers helped them to move to safer places before the junta took over, the bishop said.

As people have deserted Kayah state, parishes have been abandoned. The diocese has 41 parishes but at least 26 of them were already abandoned even before the current spate of violence.

