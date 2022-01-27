Myanmar junta threatens noisy protesters with legal action

A man hits a plate with scissors in Yangon on Feb. 3, 2021, as calls for protest went out on social media after Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged after being detained in a military coup. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar’s junta has threatened to take legal action against demonstrators who bang pots and pans, clap hands and blast car horns to mark the first anniversary of the military coup.

Anti-junta protesters and the National Unity Government (NUG) have urged the public to take part in a noisy protest on Feb. 1 against the military putsch.

In a statement released on Jan. 25, the junta said people’s defense groups and the NUG had called on the public to take part in a Sound Strike by clapping, banging pots and pans and blaring car horns to disrupt stability and intimidate the public.

Those who take part in the protests could be charged under the counter-terrorism law, electronics law and other laws.

Since the coup that ousted an elected government, people from all walks of life in cities, towns and villages across the country have shown their opposition to the military regime by banging pots and pans — a practice traditionally associated with keeping evil spirits away.

A nationwide Silent Strike was held on Dec. 10, 2021, to mark Human Rights Day with people staying at home, leaving the streets in cities and towns empty.

The junta is afraid that the entire public will be involved. But no matter what statements they make, I believe people will take part in this action

Lin Htet Aung, a resident of Yangon, said the junta’s threats suggest it is afraid of mass protests but the public will not back down.

“In the last silent protest, people throughout the country participated of their own accord. The military knocked down or smashed some shops that were closed. In the days that followed, shop owners were not allowed to open them,” Aung told Radio Free Asia.

“The junta is afraid that the entire public will be involved. But no matter what statements they make, I believe people will take part in this action.”

Last February’s coup toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s government and sent the Southeast Asian country into political turmoil, abruptly ending a 10-year experiment with democracy.

It also triggered nationwide peaceful protests which turned into armed resistance following the military’s brutal crackdown on protesters.

The junta is struggling to gain international recognition while it faces an unexpected challenge from newly emerged people’s defense forces in several townships and villages.

Nearly 1,500 people including children have been killed and at least 11,000 people detained by the junta since last February.

Myanmar has witnessed intense fighting between the military and rebel forces in the past few months in ethnic areas, including Kayah, Chin and Karen states — predominantly Christian areas — where civilians have been forced to flee into the jungle or take shelter in churches.

As of Jan. 17, almost 168,000 people remained displaced in the northwest, which includes Sagaing, Chin state and Magway, while 217,900 were displaced in the southeast including Kayah, Karen and Shan states, according to a UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report on Jan. 24.

The report said at least 1,840 houses and other civilian properties including churches have been burned down since last May.

“Active conflict, a volatile security situation and lack of travel authorization continue to pose access challenges for humanitarians working to reach people in urgent need of critical assistance and protection,” the report said.