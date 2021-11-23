X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Soldiers forced patients to leave and arrested 18 healthcare workers from a clinic in Loikaw

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 23, 2021 08:21 AM GMT

Updated: November 23, 2021 03:40 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
3

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
4

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
5

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
6

Thai temple’s cryptocurrency raises concerns

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence

Nov 22, 2021
10

Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws

Nov 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

The Karuna dispensary situated inside Christ the King Cathedral compound in Loikaw, the capital city of Kayah state, was raided by Myanmar junta forces on Nov. 22. (Photo supplied)

The Myanmar military raided the bishop’s house and a church-run clinic in the Catholic stronghold of Kayah state and arrested 18 healthcare workers.

More than 200 soldiers and police officers stormed Christ the King Cathedral compound in Loikaw, the capital of Kayah state, and forcibly entered the clinic known as Karuna (compassion), bishop’s house and church building on Nov. 22, according to church officials.

They forced some 40 patients, including four infected by the Covid-19 virus, to move out, arrested 18 healthcare workers including four doctors, nurses, pharmacists and volunteers, besides taking away records of medical equipment. A priest and two nuns accompanied those arrested to the interrogation center.

“One group after another checked and searched the buildings including the bishop’s house at least three times,” a church official said. More soldiers were deployed and roads leading to the cathedral compound were blocked during the raid.

Church officials said the security forces checked all the buildings inside the church compound from around 9am to 4pm and also broke into the room of the social communications officer.

“We are carrying out charitable works and weren’t involved in any wrongdoing. We have no idea why they raided us and what they searched for,” Father Francis Soe Naing, chancellor of Loikaw Diocese, told UCA News.

The rising conflict, particularly in predominantly Christian regions inhabited by the Kayah, Chin and Kachin, has resulted in churches being shelled and raided

He said the raids caused fear and insecurity among patients and some internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had taken refuge in the cathedral compound after fleeing their homes when fighting intensified in May.

It’s not uncommon for the military to kill civilians, burn homes and make arbitrary arrests in the predominantly Christian region, church sources said.

At least 10 parishes in Loikaw Diocese have been severely affected by the recent conflict, displacing more than 100,000 people including Catholics.

The Church is responding to the needs of around 70,000 IDPs and providing humanitarian assistance in the form of health services, food and blankets, a priest said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

At least five Catholic churches have been damaged by artillery shelling in the diocese, while a church and Marian shrine were damaged in Pekhon Diocese in the past five months.

The rising conflict, particularly in predominantly Christian regions inhabited by the Kayah, Chin and Kachin, has resulted in churches being shelled and raided. Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed.

Kayah state, a remote and mountainous region, is regarded as a stronghold of Catholicism in the Buddhist-majority country. About 90,000 Catholics live in the state with a population of 355,000.

The latest military assault on Christians in ethnic regions is not the first time minority Christians have been attacked and targeted. Christians have borne the brunt of the decades-old civil war and faced oppression and persecution at the hands of the military, which ruled for more than five decades.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine youth group vows to take on pirates
Philippine youth group vows to take on pirates
Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee
Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee
Top Indonesian lawman demands action on rights cases
Top Indonesian lawman demands action on rights cases
Economic problems spark rise in Thai suicide rate
Economic problems spark rise in Thai suicide rate
Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Philippines' Duterte condemns South China Sea flare-up
Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state
Nov 23, 2021
Philippine youth group vows to take on pirates
Nov 23, 2021
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Nov 23, 2021
Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee
Nov 23, 2021
Top Indonesian lawman demands action on rights cases
Nov 23, 2021
New priests bring fresh hope for China Church
Nov 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021

Features

Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom

Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom
Only a third party can render justice for victims of Churchrelated sex abuse

"Only a third party can render justice for victims of Church-related sex abuse"
We need a new Church museum

We need a new Church museum
Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si

Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si'
Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church

Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.