Myanmar junta takes over Cathedral, forcing bishop, others to flee

India’s top court has ordered the disposal of 175 bodies of victims preserved in mortuaries more than six months after sectarian violence erupted in northeastern Manipur state.

The Supreme Court order came on Tuesday while hearing multiple petitions filed by indigenous people from the hilly state where violence between Kuki tribal Christians and the Hindu Meitei community claimed more than 200 lives and displaced about 50,000.

Women take part in a candlelight vigil in capital Imphal to honour those who lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur on Oct. 2. (Photo: AFP)

A Church leader hailed the court order and hoped that the state government will allow Christians to bury their dead loved ones peacefully. Clashes broke out in May after the Kuki tribal people protested against granting tribal status to the majority Meitei community.

The status helps them avail benefits under India’s affirmative action program. Hindus, mostly Meiteis, account for 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people. Christians, mostly tribal people, make up 41 percent.

Sri Lanka’s top Catholic leader has opposed a draft law saying it would allow the government to monitor citizens on social media sites and violate their fundamental right to free speech and expression.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said the country does not need the proposed Online Safety Law but a change in vision. He urged people to "install a new leadership that loves the country.” He also called for a legal transformation where all religions and communities will be treated equally.

In this photo illustration taken on June 20, 2021, a user checks out a social media post on his laptop in Colombo after Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation after social media posts showed soldiers humiliating minority Muslims by forcing them to kneel on the streets during Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown. (Photo: AFP)

Civil society and media groups have filed 45 petitions with the Supreme Court challenging the controversial bill. They say the bill conflicts with the constitutional rights of the citizens.

Critics say the proposed law is another move by the highly unpopular current government to stifle dissent and public protests for failing to ensure political and economic stability in the bankrupt nation.

Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League has come under criticism from religious and ethnic minority leaders for nominating several politicians, who are accused of repressing minorities, as candidates for the upcoming national election. The party announced the list of candidates last Sunday.

The Awami League is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the January 7 election. The candidates include 20 politicians from ethnic and religious minorities.

Hindus march in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka demanding the end of violence against Hindus in this 2021 image. (Photo: Munir-uz-Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaders from minority groups – Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, National Adivasi Council and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance – criticized the party for selecting five leaders known for their anti-minority stance, land grabbing, eviction and violence on religious and ethnic minorities.

Abul Kalam Azad from the Gaibandha-4 constituency in northern Bangladesh is a prime accused in a case filed by Santals over the 2016 violence and forced eviction of the community that left three Santals dead, and scores hurt. The former lawmaker is also the main accused in a case filed by a Catholic priest over the alleged murder of his brother, Ovidio Marandy, a former government land official.

Timor-Leste government has honored a renowned Sri Lankan Catholic journalist and social activist with a prestigious award in recognition of his commitment to the country's struggle for independence from Indonesia.

President Ramos Horta presented the Order of Timor-Leste to Freddy Gamage in the capital, Dili, on Monday. The event was held a day before the country celebrated 48 years since its declaration of independence from Portugal, before being annexed by Indonesia a year later.

Timor-Leste President Ramos Horta presents the Order of Timor-Leste to Freddy Gamage at a ceremony in the Timor-Leste capital, Dili, on Nov 27. (Photo supplied)

Gamage played an important role in advocating for Timor Leste's independence, campaigning globally, including in his home country of Sri Lanka. He became involved in Timor-Leste's independence struggle when he sought asylum in the Philippines in 1989-1992 after receiving threats to his life.

At the time he was working with the Initiatives for International Dialogue, a Philippines-based advocacy group working on the Timor-Leste issue. Because of his activism, he was deported twice from the Philippines.

Church leaders in Vietnam have urged Catholics to replicate the moral courage and strong faith of martyrs who shed their blood for the faith from seventeenth to nineteenth centuries.