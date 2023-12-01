Myanmar junta takes over Cathedral, forcing bishop, others to flee

A bishop, priests and religious fled Christ the King cathedral in Loikaw as military junta took over the complex in conflict-torn Myanmar
Bishop Celso Ba Shwe of Loikaw, a Catholic bishop in conflict-torn Myanmar blamed the military junta that occupied the Loikaw cathedral complex forcing him, resident priests and religious to flee, aims to use the building as a shield in their war against resistance forces.
He wrote the letter before fleeing the cathedral as some 50 soldiers occupied the complex on Monday. The complex houses the bishop’s residence, pastoral center, clergy house and a clinic.
A church source said the junta assumes the resistance force will not advance if they have to harm a religious place such as a cathedral. Kayah, Myanmar’s smallest state, has some 300,000 people, some 45 percent of them Christians. Catholics number roughly 91,000.
Loikaw city, some 210 kilometers from the national capital Naypyidaw, is a center of junta administration and has several army bases. Kayah state borders Thailand and serves as a link between resistance strongholds offering a potential launching pad for attacks against the junta forces.
This handout photo released on May 24, 2021, shows a damaged church in which four people taking refuge were killed, in an army shelling in Loikaw in Myanmar's eastern Kayah State. (Photo by Handout / Kantarawaddy Times / AFP)
India’s top court has ordered the disposal of 175 bodies of victims preserved in mortuaries more than six months after sectarian violence erupted in northeastern Manipur state.
The Supreme Court order came on Tuesday while hearing multiple petitions filed by indigenous people from the hilly state where violence between Kuki tribal Christians and the Hindu Meitei community claimed more than 200 lives and displaced about 50,000.
Women take part in a candlelight vigil in capital Imphal to honour those who lost their lives in the ethnic clashes in Manipur on Oct. 2. (Photo: AFP)
A Church leader hailed the court order and hoped that the state government will allow Christians to bury their dead loved ones peacefully. Clashes broke out in May after the Kuki tribal people protested against granting tribal status to the majority Meitei community.
The status helps them avail benefits under India’s affirmative action program. Hindus, mostly Meiteis, account for 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people. Christians, mostly tribal people, make up 41 percent.
Sri Lanka’s top Catholic leader has opposed a draft law saying it would allow the government to monitor citizens on social media sites and violate their fundamental right to free speech and expression.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said the country does not need the proposed Online Safety Law but a change in vision. He urged people to "install a new leadership that loves the country.” He also called for a legal transformation where all religions and communities will be treated equally.
In this photo illustration taken on June 20, 2021, a user checks out a social media post on his laptop in Colombo after Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation after social media posts showed soldiers humiliating minority Muslims by forcing them to kneel on the streets during Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown. (Photo: AFP)
Civil society and media groups have filed 45 petitions with the Supreme Court challenging the controversial bill. They say the bill conflicts with the constitutional rights of the citizens.
Critics say the proposed law is another move by the highly unpopular current government to stifle dissent and public protests for failing to ensure political and economic stability in the bankrupt nation.
Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League has come under criticism from religious and ethnic minority leaders for nominating several politicians, who are accused of repressing minorities, as candidates for the upcoming national election. The party announced the list of candidates last Sunday.
The Awami League is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the January 7 election. The candidates include 20 politicians from ethnic and religious minorities.
Hindus march in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka demanding the end of violence against Hindus in this 2021 image. (Photo: Munir-uz-Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)
Leaders from minority groups – Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, National Adivasi Council and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance – criticized the party for selecting five leaders known for their anti-minority stance, land grabbing, eviction and violence on religious and ethnic minorities.
Abul Kalam Azad from the Gaibandha-4 constituency in northern Bangladesh is a prime accused in a case filed by Santals over the 2016 violence and forced eviction of the community that left three Santals dead, and scores hurt. The former lawmaker is also the main accused in a case filed by a Catholic priest over the alleged murder of his brother, Ovidio Marandy, a former government land official.
Timor-Leste government has honored a renowned Sri Lankan Catholic journalist and social activist with a prestigious award in recognition of his commitment to the country's struggle for independence from Indonesia.
President Ramos Horta presented the Order of Timor-Leste to Freddy Gamage in the capital, Dili, on Monday. The event was held a day before the country celebrated 48 years since its declaration of independence from Portugal, before being annexed by Indonesia a year later.
Timor-Leste President Ramos Horta presents the Order of Timor-Leste to Freddy Gamage at a ceremony in the Timor-Leste capital, Dili, on Nov 27. (Photo supplied)
Gamage played an important role in advocating for Timor Leste's independence, campaigning globally, including in his home country of Sri Lanka. He became involved in Timor-Leste's independence struggle when he sought asylum in the Philippines in 1989-1992 after receiving threats to his life.
At the time he was working with the Initiatives for International Dialogue, a Philippines-based advocacy group working on the Timor-Leste issue. Because of his activism, he was deported twice from the Philippines.
Church leaders in Vietnam have urged Catholics to replicate the moral courage and strong faith of martyrs who shed their blood for the faith from seventeenth to nineteenth centuries.
Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi made the appeal to about 1,000 Catholics who gathered in Ha Nam province in northern Vietnam last Friday to pay tribute to 117 martyrs who were canonized 35 years ago. The event was held at the Martyrs Pilgrimage Center in So Kien parish, which houses relics of martyrs from 10 northern dioceses.
Catholics attend the feast of Vietnamese Martyrs at the Martyrs Pilgrimage Center in So Kien Parish in Ha Nam province on Nov. 24. (Photo: Archdiocese of Hanoi)
Pope John Paul II canonized the 117 Martyrs including 96 native Catholics and 21 foreign missionaries in Rome on June 19, 1988. Saint Agnes Le Thi Thanh, mother of six children, was among the 96 native Vietnamese who were canonized.
The martyrs were among the estimated 130,000-300,000 Christians killed for their faith during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.
Rights groups have called on Philippine lawmakers to support pending resolutions in Congress that urge President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to cooperate with the International Criminal Court to probe killings linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug war.
The investigation by the court's prosecutor also includes Duterte's time as mayor of Davao City on the southern island of Mindanao.
Philippine police gathered over the body of a suspect killed during an anti-drug operation at an informal settlers' area near a port in Manila in November 2016. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)
New York-based Human Rights Watch urged the lawmaker to support the House resolution to bring justice for the thousands of victims of the ‘war on drugs’ and the ‘Davao Death Squad’ and assist the ICC investigation into alleged crimes against humanity.
The Philippines withdrew from the ICC's Rome statute in March 2019, which effectively bars the international court from having any jurisdiction over the country. However, the ICC investigators said that since the crimes were committed when the country was still a member, the court can exercise its jurisdiction and prosecute Duterte.
Environmental groups have criticized the South Korean government for not implementing a ban on the use of disposable products, including plastic.
The government had set a one-year grace period in November last year before fully implementing the ban to reduce the use of disposable plastic products and protect the environment from pollution.
Staff in a restaurant in South Korea show paper straws they provide their customers. (Photo: GS25 via hankooki.com)
The Ministry of Environment had announced that it would impose fines of up to 10 million won (US$7,706) against violators. However, the grace period expired last Friday, just after the ministry backtracked and decided not to implement an enforced ban.
In 2016, Korea's plastic waste emissions per capita ranked third in the world with each person producing 88 kilograms of plastic waste per year. Activists have been calling for a ban on production and sales of plastic products in line with actions in the West such as the European Union and Canada.
Three dissident lawyers from Hong Kong and mainland China, in prison for their human rights and democracy activism that drew the ire of the state, have won a top European human rights award.
The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe honored Hong Kong barrister Chow Hang-tung, and Chinese rights attorneys Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi with human rights awards last Friday. Chow has been imprisoned since September 2021. She was one of four vice-chairs of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Patriotic Democratic Movement of China.
Chinese civil rights lawyers Xu Zhiyong (left) and Ding Jiaxi (right) are seen in this file photo. Hong Kong barrister Chow Hang-tung, along with Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, all imprisoned, have won human rights awards from the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe. (Photo: Yaxue Cao, via Twitter/HKFP)
The alliance was the main organizer of the annual vigils marking the Tiananmen Massacre of 1989. The government banned the vigil in 2020 amid a heavy government crackdown on the pro-democracy movement.
Lawyers Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were jailed in April for attending a 2019 gathering of dissidents in the southeastern city of Xiamen. They founded the New Citizens' Movement in 2010 to campaign for constitutional reforms and a more transparent system of government.
A new survey by Pew Research Center finds Asians who are not affiliated with a religion tend to support legalizing same-sex marriage.
Close to half of Asians or a median of 49 percent of adults in 12 Asian countries favor legalizing gay and lesbian marriage, says the survey report released on Monday.
A pride parade in the Indian national capital New Delhi in 2018. Surveys by Pew Research Center found people in Asian nations differ in their views on the legalization of same-sex marriage. (Photo: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images)
However, 43 percent oppose legalizing same-sex marriage. In the six countries, where enough religiously unaffiliated individuals were surveyed, half or more of the religiously unaffiliated supported legal same-sex marriage.
Japan has the highest percentage of people who favor legal same-sex marriage with about 68 percent supporting it.
In Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia about 92 and 82 percent respectively oppose gay marriage.
In Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka, about 69 percent opposed it.
The survey found Muslims and Christians are often, but not always, among those who oppose same-sex marriage.
