Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets

In the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, hit by devastating floods, Catholics joined the government to rush aid to victims. At least 130 people were killed and many were missing after a dam broke in Kadapa district.

Father Talari Balaraju, director of the social service society in Kadapa Diocese, said heavy rain in the previous week caused the dam to break and flood hundreds of villages. The priest said the death toll was calculated from local reports, contradicting the government's claim that there had been only 33 deaths.

A flooded village in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh state, where more than 130 people are feared dead after heavy rains and floods since Nov. 19. (Photo supplied)

Some 50 Catholic volunteers prepared food, medicines, clothes and other items which were distributed among flood-affected people.

Initial reports suggest flooding has destroyed crops on 1,500 hectares of land and over 2,275 families were affected, including 1,435 families who lost their homes.

Church officials in Pakistan have urged caution after a Court in Faisalabad of Punjab province granted bail to two Christian nurses accused of blasphemy. Though the bail granted to staff nurse Mariam Lal and student Newish Urooj was in September, the news of their release was kept secret until the third week of November.

Police detained the nurses in April after Dr. Mirza Muhammad Ali from Civil Hospital in Faisalabad filed a complaint against them for allegedly scratching a sticker inscribed with a salutation for Prophet Muhammad.

Advocate Atif Jamil Pagaan (right) with the Christian nurses accused of blasphemy. (Photo supplied)

A Catholic official said they wanted to disclose the news during Christmas as they feared for the safety of the nurses from possible mob attacks.

Blasphemy is a thorny issue for religious minorities in Pakistan, where mere allegations lead to mob attacks and murders. The Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice recorded a record 200 blasphemy accusations last year.

In China, the Catholic Church continues to thrive despite trials and tribulations amid repression by the communist regime.

In recent weeks, Catholics have welcomed several new priests, which is seen as a sign of new hope for the community. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ordination ceremonies were held with restrictions in the presence of a limited number of faithful, but the events had no lack of celebrations or enthusiasm.

A Catholic priest is ordained in China. (Photo: Fides.org)

The ordinations were held in the Archdiocese of Shenyang of northernmost Liaoning province, Haimen Diocese in east-central China, Wanxian Diocese in Chongqing province and Yunnan province. In Yunnan, the Catholic community welcomed two new priests from the Jingpo ethnic group.

Officially, mainland China has 6 million Catholics. However, church sources claim there are 12 million Catholics in China.

Pope Francis has revoked the priesthood status of Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao, a diocesan priest in Timor-Leste who aims to run for president in the Catholic-majority nation.

Baucau Diocese made the revocation public in a communique on Sunday. It also explained that the priest’s dismissal was in response to his request to Pope Francis sent last year.

Martinho Germano da Silva Gusmao wants to run for president next year. (Photo supplied)

53 year old Gusmao submitted a resignation letter to the bishop of Baucau, Dom Basilio Nascimento and to the pope in February 2020. Bishop Nascimento, who died last month, suspended Gusmao from priestly duties in August.

Gusmao studied political science at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He is a former commissioner of the National Electoral Commission of Timor-Leste and a lecturer at a church-run philosophy and theology institute in capital Dili.

A group of Indonesian lawyers have lent support to a Catholic priest Father Antonius Benny Susetyo, who came under fire from conservative Muslim groups after sharing a video criticizing the country’s top Muslim clerical body after an official was arrested for suspected terror links.