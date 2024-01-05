Myanmar junta refuses to pardon Suu Kyi, Baptist pastor

Deposed Nobel laureate and pastor Hkalam Samson were not among 9,700 prisoners freed on Independence Day on Jan 4

Relatives celebrate with a released prisoner in Yangon on Jan. 4. Myanmar's junta announced an amnesty to mark the country's Independence Day. (Photo: AFP)

Deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a prominent Baptist pastor critical of the ruling military did not figure among the 9,700 prisoners freed to mark Myanmar’s Independence Day on Jan. 4.

Hkalam Samson, a former leader of the Kachin Baptist Convention, was sentenced to six years in prison for unlawful association, defaming the state, and terrorism on April 7, 2023. A subsequent appeal was later rejected by district and state courts in Kachin state.

The junta grants amnesty to thousands of prisoners during Buddhist holidays and other major occasions.

“This is a public relations strategy, not a real gesture aimed at releasing political opponents, and that is why political prisoners like Hkalam Samson never appear on these lists,” Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division said.

“It’s clear that the State Administration Council is afraid of releasing Samson because they are concerned about his ability to organize religious and social resistance against the military’s repressive, rights-abusing rule,” Robertson told UCA News on Jan. 5.

A member of Samson's family said they did not know the reason for not giving him amnesty. "We hope for his immediate release,” the unnamed person told a local news outlet on Jan.4.

Samson was arrested at Mandalay International Airport on Dec. 4, 2022, while on his way to Thailand for a medical check-up.

He was secretary and president of the Kachin Baptist Convention for 12 years and is still associated with it as an adviser.

The military regularly targets Kachin state, a region of 1.7 million people with a significant Christian population including 116,000 Catholics.

He played a vital role in organizing rescue operations after an airstrike by the junta on a music festival, organized by rebels in A Nang Pa, a village in Kachin state, in October 2022.

The pastor became a thorn in the side of the military in 2019 when he told then-US president Donald Trump, about the oppression of minorities, including Christians, in civil war-hit Myanmar.

He was among a select group from 17 nations invited by the US administration to meet Trump.

The United States has called Samson “a prominent, well-respected religious figure for advocating freedom of religion.”

Deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was also not among those released.

The 78-year-old Nobel laureate is serving a 27-year jail term following politically motivated charges such as possessing walkie-talkies, election fraud, corruption, sedition and breaching the Official Secrets Act.

On the 76th anniversary of independence from Britain on Jan. 4, the US State Department reiterated its call for an end to violence in Myanmar and the release of people “unjustly and arbitrarily” detained.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Burma [Myanmar] in their resolve to bring democracy, self-determination, stability and security to their country,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said in a Jan. 4 statement.

Only a few political prisoners were among the 9,652 inmates released across the country on Jan. 4, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.

According to the group, more than 25,730 people have been arrested since the military seized power on Feb.1, 2021.

The state-run media said the junta released 114 foreigners who will be deported.

Myanmar has an estimated 53.5 million people and 87.9 percent of them are Buddhists, while 6.2 percent are Christians.

