X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta ramps up crackdown on medics

Despite pleas by church leaders, hundreds of doctors are wanted by security forces and at least 157 have been arrested

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 20, 2021 08:56 AM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2021 02:20 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
8

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Abducted nun released after one week in Congo

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Myanmar junta ramps up crackdown on medics

Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment arrange the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 during their funeral at a cemetery in Mandalay on July 14. (Photo: AFP)

The Myanmar junta’s crackdown on medics continues unabated despite Catholic leaders calling for the secure participation of all health workers and volunteers to reach out to the suffering amid the worsening Covid-19 crisis.

Health workers including doctors and nurses have protested against the military coup and joined the mass civil disobedience movement, which is working covertly as members have been targeted by security forces.

Hundreds of doctors are among those wanted by authorities and at least 157 medics have been arrested since the Feb. 1 coup, while security forces have raided health facilities, fired on ambulances and attacked medics.

As part of the latest crackdown, five doctors from a charity group working as volunteers for the treatment of Covid patients in Yangon were arrested on July 19.

Three doctors were arrested when they answered hoax phone calls to attend to Covid patients suffering from lack of oxygen, while two other doctors were arrested when security forces raided their charity group, according to media reports.

The clampdown on medics comes as thousands of people are desperately looking for oxygen for their loved ones at home as Myanmar's healthcare system has virtually collapsed.

It is time to raise an army of volunteers armed with medical kits to reach out to our much-suffering people

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon said thousands are infected while hundreds are hurriedly buried in crowded cemeteries as people queue for oxygen in crowded streets.

“It is time to raise an army of volunteers armed with medical kits to reach out to our much-suffering people,” he said.

The outspoken cardinal appealed to authorities to “facilitate the secure participation of all the health workers and the youth to participate in the existential threat to us as a nation.”

The United Nations has warned that Myanmar’s current outbreak of Covid-19 is expected to have devastating consequences for the health of the population and for the economy.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“A renewed ‘whole of society’ approach is needed now more than ever, allowing all health professionals to work in safety, and both public and private providers enabled to contribute to the response,” the UN said on July 19.

Myanmar recorded 289 deaths and more than 5,000 new cases on July 20, bringing total numbers to 234,710 infections and 5,281 deaths, according to the junta-controlled Health Ministry.

But medics and funeral services said the actual toll is much higher as crematoriums are overwhelmed.

Also Read

Vietnam Catholics inspired to join Covid-19 fight
Vietnam Catholics inspired to join Covid-19 fight
Philippine bishop downplays Duterte poll lead
Philippine bishop downplays Duterte poll lead
Indonesians gather for Eid al-Adha despite virus surge
Indonesians gather for Eid al-Adha despite virus surge
Laos extends lockdown after rise in Covid cases
Laos extends lockdown after rise in Covid cases
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Bangladesh's new bishop calls for participatory church
Jul 20, 2021
Indian bishop condemns Pegasus spying scandal
Jul 20, 2021
Judges pay tribute to Indian Jesuit's service
Jul 20, 2021
ASEAN lawmakers seek equal aid for migrants amid pandemic
Jul 20, 2021
India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study
Jul 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's requiem for Old Latin Mass
Jul 19, 2021
Religious conversion in India: More smoke than fire now?
Jul 16, 2021

Features

Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
Malaysia's highland farmers fight for survival in pandemic
Jul 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic

Immigrant communities in the US facing unique difficulties during pandemic
Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly

Church and State in the land of Grace Kelly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 20 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.