Myanmar junta raids historic Catholic village again

This is the third attack on Chaung Yoe, a Bayingyi village in Mandalay archdiocese, since March 12 last year

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022, shows debris in a damaged school building in Depeyin township in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region, a day after an attack on the village by a Myanmar military helicopter. The military raided a historic Catholic village in the Sagaing region causing hundreds of villagers to flee to safety on April 11. (Photo by AFP)

A historic Catholic village in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region has been raided for the third time since March last year by the military junta which continues to target civilians in predominantly Christian regions.

Thousands of Catholics fled their homes within two days of Easter Sunday celebrations in Chaung Yoe village to escape artillery shelling and a raid early on April 11, according to local sources.

“Some villagers have been injured due to the shelling,” said a local resident who wished to remain anonymous due to security concerns.

The source said the villagers couldn’t even gather their belongings and had taken temporary refuge in nearby villages.

“The pews in Mary Help of Christian Church and some stuff inside the priest’s center were destroyed, while some motorcycles were torched,” the source added.

Catholic villagers from Chaung Yoe were among the estimated 5,000 people who fled from their homes as a result of the April 11 military raid, according to media reports.

This is the third attack on the Catholic village in just over a year.

Two people were shot dead by soldiers and at least 10 homes and chicken farms were set ablaze on March 12 last year. This was followed by a military raid on May 20 in which at least 320 out of the estimated 350 households were burned down.

Locals said they were living in make-shift tents and at relatives’ places as most of their homes were burned down in May last year.

The military appears to be targeting three historic Catholic villages in the Sagaing region, the Bamar heartland, where resistance from the People’s Defense Forces is growing.

Chaung Yoe, Monhla and Chan Thar are in Mandalay archdiocese and known as Bayingyi villages where people claim descent from Portuguese adventurers who arrived in the 16th and 17th centuries. The villages have produced many bishops, priests, religious nuns and brothers.

The junta has also been attacking civilian homes and churches in the predominantly Christian regions of Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin.

The latest attack on the historic Catholic village comes on the same day military airstrikes targeted a crowd of civilians in the remote Kanbalu township in Sagaing region, which has drawn global condemnation.

“The Myanmar military’s attacks against innocent people, including today’s airstrikes in Sagaing, are enabled by world indifference and those supplying them with weapons. How many Myanmar children need to die before world leaders take strong, coordinated action to stop this carnage?” Tom Andews, a UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said.

More than 3,200 people including over 100 children have been killed while some 21,000 are detained since the 2021 coup, according to a local monitoring group.

