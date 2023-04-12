News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta raids historic Catholic village again

This is the third attack on Chaung Yoe, a Bayingyi village in Mandalay archdiocese, since March 12 last year

Myanmar junta raids historic Catholic village again

This photo taken on Sept. 17, 2022, shows debris in a damaged school building in Depeyin township in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region, a day after an attack on the village by a Myanmar military helicopter. The military raided a historic Catholic village in the Sagaing region causing hundreds of villagers to flee to safety on April 11. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 12, 2023 07:48 AM GMT

Updated: April 12, 2023 09:36 AM GMT

A historic Catholic village in Myanmar's northwest Sagaing region has been raided for the third time since March last year by the military junta which continues to target civilians in predominantly Christian regions.

Thousands of Catholics fled their homes within two days of Easter Sunday celebrations in Chaung Yoe village to escape artillery shelling and a raid early on April 11, according to local sources.

“Some villagers have been injured due to the shelling,” said a local resident who wished to remain anonymous due to security concerns.

The source said the villagers couldn’t even gather their belongings and had taken temporary refuge in nearby villages.

“The pews in Mary Help of Christian Church and some stuff inside the priest’s center were destroyed, while some motorcycles were torched,” the source added.

Catholic villagers from Chaung Yoe were among the estimated 5,000 people who fled from their homes as a result of the April 11 military raid, according to media reports.

This is the third attack on the Catholic village in just over a year.

Two people were shot dead by soldiers and at least 10 homes and chicken farms were set ablaze on March 12 last year. This was followed by a military raid on May 20 in which at least 320 out of the estimated 350 households were burned down.

Locals said they were living in make-shift tents and at relatives’ places as most of their homes were burned down in May last year.

The military appears to be targeting three historic Catholic villages in the Sagaing region, the Bamar heartland, where resistance from the People’s Defense Forces is growing.

Chaung Yoe, Monhla and Chan Thar are in Mandalay archdiocese and known as Bayingyi villages where people claim descent from Portuguese adventurers who arrived in the 16th and 17th centuries. The villages have produced many bishops, priests, religious nuns and brothers.

The junta has also been attacking civilian homes and churches in the predominantly Christian regions of Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin.

The latest attack on the historic Catholic village comes on the same day military airstrikes targeted a crowd of civilians in the remote Kanbalu township in Sagaing region, which has drawn global condemnation.

“The Myanmar military’s attacks against innocent people, including today’s airstrikes in Sagaing, are enabled by world indifference and those supplying them with weapons. How many Myanmar children need to die before world leaders take strong, coordinated action to stop this carnage?” Tom Andews, a UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said.

More than 3,200 people including over 100 children have been killed while some 21,000 are detained since the 2021 coup, according to a local monitoring group.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Fueling pessimism in Japan with dubious surveys Fueling pessimism in Japan with dubious surveys
Vietnam jails independent journalist for six years Vietnam jails independent journalist for six years
Appeal for peace after three Indian churches razed Appeal for peace after three Indian churches razed
China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia China accused of linguistic 'genocide' in Mongolia
Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh Many flee homes after 8 Christians killed in Bangladesh
Pakistan's neo-Christian groups face state harassment Pakistan's neo-Christian groups face state harassment
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.