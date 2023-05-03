News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta pardons 2,153 jailed dissidents

The statement said that the military ordered the pardons 'for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds'

A man pushing his trishaw gets out of the gate of the Insein prison in Yangon on May 3

A man pushing his trishaw gets out of the gate of the Insein prison in Yangon on May 3. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Yangon

By AFP, Yangon

Published: May 03, 2023 05:39 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2023 05:44 AM GMT

Myanmar's junta on Wednesday announced it had pardoned more than 2,000 prisoners jailed under a law used widely in its crackdown on dissent since seizing power more than two years ago.

The military has arrested thousands of protesters and activists since the February 2021 putsch that plunged the country into turmoil.

Pardons were granted to "2,153 prisoners serving sentences under Penal Code 505 (a) to mark Kasone Full Moon Day", a festival marking the birth of the Buddha, the junta said in a statement.

The law carries a maximum three-year jail term.

The military ordered the pardons "for the peaceful mind of the people and on humanitarian grounds," it said.

Those who re-offend will have to serve the remainder of their sentence with an additional penalty, it added.

Myanmar typically grants amnesties to thousands of prisoners to mark national holidays or Buddhist festivals.

Wednesday's announcement comes as Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is visiting for talks with the internationally isolated generals.

On Tuesday he met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, becoming the highest-profile Chinese official to meet the top general since the putsch.

"China advocates that the international community should respect Myanmar's sovereignty and play a constructive role in helping it achieve peace and reconciliation," Qin said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Several Beijing-backed infrastructure projects are slated to run through northern Myanmar and link China's landlocked Yunnan province with the Indian Ocean.

Crackdown 

More than 21,000 people have been arrested since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government, according to a local monitoring group.

At least 170 journalists have been arrested during that span, according to the United Nations.

Suu Kyi has been detained since the early hours of the coup.

In December, the junta wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of the 77-year-old Nobel Peace laureate, jailing her for a total of 33 years in a process rights groups have condemned as a sham.

More than 3,400 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a monitoring group.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistani Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice should not be forgotten Pakistani Bishop John Joseph’s sacrifice should not be forgotten
HK’s jailed activist wins Korean democracy award HK’s jailed activist wins Korean democracy award
China’s repression of Tibetans alarms UN experts China’s repression of Tibetans alarms UN experts
Philippine army launches air strikes against terror group Philippine army launches air strikes against terror group
Bangladeshi bishop deplores vandalism of Hindu temples Bangladeshi bishop deplores vandalism of Hindu temples
Asian nations among worst religious freedom violators Asian nations among worst religious freedom violators
roundtable
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta

The Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta is the largest in the country by geographical area but most impoverished both

Read more
Diocese of Kagoshima

Diocese of Kagoshima

In a land area of 9,044 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Diocese of Dindigul

Diocese of Dindigul

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 6,266 square kilometers and covers civil district of Dindigul.

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.