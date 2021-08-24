X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta mulls raising village militias

More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces since the February coup that deposed an elected government

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: August 24, 2021 06:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 24, 2021 09:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

SVD denies conspiracy in sex abuse case of defrocked Timor-Leste priest

Aug 20, 2021
2

Philippine bishop pledges to fight for justice in new mission

Aug 20, 2021
3

Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church

Aug 23, 2021
4

ASEAN under fire for inviting Myanmar junta representative

Aug 23, 2021
5

Taliban takeover sparks fear among Asian Christians

Aug 20, 2021
6

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Aug 20, 2021
7

Finding common ground for religion, politics and culture

Aug 20, 2021
8

Filipinos urge Pacquiao to forget boxing, presidency

Aug 23, 2021
9

Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam

Aug 20, 2021
10

Are we out of options on Myanmar?

Aug 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar junta mulls raising village militias

Makeshift tents are seen along the Myanmar-China border on Aug. 15 for residents from Pansai, Muse township, who fled their villages after fighting between the military and ethnic armed groups. (Photo: MNWM/AFP)

Myanmar's junta is considering forming village militias to combat opposition to its rule, state media said, as it struggles to assert control more than six months after seizing power.

The country has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted in a February coup, sparking huge pro-democracy protests and a bloody military crackdown.

Local self-defense groups have sprung up to fight the military, often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories.

The groups have added to the volatile mix in Myanmar, where more than 20 ethnic rebel groups were already in various stages of conflict with the military before the coup.

The State Administration Council — as the junta dubs itself — has discussed the "systematic formation of village people's militia troops," the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Aug. 24.

It also discussed rewards for those informing on anti-junta protesters and the "effective hindering" of established insurgent groups on Myanmar's fringes who are providing weapons and training, the newspaper said.

The army has justified its power grab by alleging massive fraud during 2020 elections won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy

David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in the country, told AFP it was unlikely many would voluntarily sign up for any militia, given "the widespread anger towards the military."

"But also there must be a Tatmadaw [Myanmar military] dilemma in training and arming people who... may turn the training and arms back on you."

Sporadic fighting continues across the country, with locals in the northwest Sagaing region accusing the military of using artillery during clashes with one group.

Earlier this month Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, who has refused to leave his post after the coup, alerted the world body to a "reported massacre" of 40 people in Sagaing.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Clashes have largely taken place in rural areas, although in June four protesters and at least two military officers were killed in a gun battle in the country's second city of Mandalay.

More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces since the coup, according to a local monitoring group. The military says the toll is much lower.

The army has justified its power grab by alleging massive fraud during 2020 elections won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) in a landslide.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Thailand removes kratom from illegal drug list
Thailand removes kratom from illegal drug list
Singaporean Catholics travel 800km to raise funds for children
Singaporean Catholics travel 800km to raise funds for children
Indonesia jails former minister for Covid-19 aid graft
Indonesia jails former minister for Covid-19 aid graft
Philippine diocese allays fears over Covid vaccine use
Philippine diocese allays fears over Covid vaccine use
Catholics provide relief to Covid-19 patients in Indonesia
Catholics provide relief to Covid-19 patients in Indonesia
Former Thai PM slams govt for lost opportunities
Former Thai PM slams govt for lost opportunities

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Bangladeshi Garo Christians protest destruction of plantations
Aug 24, 2021
Thailand removes kratom from illegal drug list
Aug 24, 2021
Old films face censorship in Hong Kong crackdown
Aug 24, 2021
Singaporean Catholics travel 800km to raise funds for children
Aug 24, 2021
Indonesia jails former minister for Covid-19 aid graft
Aug 24, 2021
HRW demands free movement for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Aug 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP
Aug 24, 2021
Cardinal's land case has major implications for Indian Church
Aug 23, 2021
Indian bishops' communal call to increase birth rates
Aug 23, 2021
Are we out of options on Myanmar?
Aug 23, 2021
Enjoying a summer of love in Vietnam
Aug 20, 2021

Features

Singaporean Catholics travel 800km to raise funds for children
Aug 24, 2021
Catholics provide relief to Covid-19 patients in Indonesia
Aug 24, 2021
Afghan Christians told to stay home to avoid Taliban persecution
Aug 23, 2021
Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Synodality and papal primacy

Synodality and papal primacy
Homosexuality what does Pope Francis really think

Homosexuality: what does Pope Francis really think?
The Beauty of the Incomprehensible

The Beauty of the Incomprehensible
Food Stories

Food Stories
Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty

Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 24 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 24 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle
Lord, lead me into Your light

Lord, lead me into Your light
Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today

Safeguard, O God, the Catholic prophets of today
Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day

Saint Bartholomew | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.