News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband

Vicky Bowman and her husband Htein Lin were sentenced for a year each for breaching immigration rules, diplomatic sources say

Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband

In this file photo taken on Nov. 12, 2015, Myanmar artist Htein Lin poses in his studio in Yangon. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: September 02, 2022 09:06 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 09:17 AM GMT

Myanmar's junta jailed a former British ambassador to the country and her husband for a year on Friday for breaching immigration rules, a diplomatic source told AFP.

Vicky Bowman and her husband, prominent Burmese artist Htein Lin, were sentenced to a year each, a source with knowledge of the case said.

Bowman, who served as envoy from 2002 to 2006, was detained last month for failing to declare she was living at an address different from the one listed on her foreigner's registration certificate.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Htein Lin was arrested for helping his wife reside at an address different from their registered home in commercial hub Yangon.

The couple could have been jailed for up to five years.

AFP has contacted the British foreign ministry for comment.

A junta spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Prior to serving as ambassador, Bowman was the second secretary at the British embassy from 1990 to 1993.

She now works as a director at the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business and is a fluent Burmese speaker.

Htein Lin was arrested in 1998 and imprisoned for opposing the rule of a previous junta.

Soured ties 

Ties between Myanmar and former colonial ruler Britain have soured since a coup last year, with London imposing several rounds of sanctions on businesses and individuals with ties to the military.

The junta earlier this year criticized Britain's recent downgrading of its mission in the country as "unacceptable".

The British government has sanctioned several military-linked companies and individuals following the army's power grab last year, which triggered mass uprisings and a bloody crackdown on dissent.

Bowman and her husband were arrested the day before London announced new sanctions on companies it said had helped raise funds for the military during its 2017 crackdown on the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

Scores of foreign nationals have been caught up in the junta's crackdown following its power grab.

Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota is currently being held in Insein prison after he was detained last month near an anti-government rally in Yangon.

He was the fifth foreign journalist to be detained in Myanmar after US citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan -- all of whom were later freed and deported.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan
Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment
Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday
South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations
Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bring the world closer to reconciliation pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Bring the world closer to reconciliation, pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Francis, in message to 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches, describes the Church as the instrument and visible sign of unity to which God calls all people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.