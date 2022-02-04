Myanmar junta files 11th corruption charge against Suu Kyi

Updated: February 04, 2022 06:09 AM GMT
Myanmar's Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi attends a conference at the Paris Sorbonne University in June 2012. (Photo: AFP)
Myanmar's junta has filed an 11th corruption charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the latest in a slew of indictments against the Nobel laureate who faces more than 150 years in prison.
Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the Feb. 1 coup last year that triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,500 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group.
She has already been sentenced to six years in jail for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law, although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.
Police filed a further corruption charge against Suu Kyi for allegedly receiving US$550,000 as a donation for a charity foundation named after her mother, the junta's information team said in a Feb. 3 statement.
Each corruption charge carries a possible 15-year jail term.
The junta statement gave no details on when court proceedings would begin.
Suu Kyi is already on trial for breaching the official secrets act, where she is accused alongside detained Australian academic Sean Turnell, as well as several other corruption-related charges.
This week the junta announced she will face a further trial beginning mid-February on charges of influencing the country's election commission during 2020 polls that saw her party defeat a military-aligned rival.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…