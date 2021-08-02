X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta chief pledges new elections in two years

The country has been in turmoil since the army ousted the civilian government in February

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: August 02, 2021 04:49 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2021 04:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
2

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption

Jul 30, 2021
3

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
4

Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens

Jul 30, 2021
5

Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
6

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on

Jul 30, 2021
7

Indonesian prosecutors want death for eight drug smugglers

Jul 30, 2021
8

The Eucharistic face to face

Jul 30, 2021
9

Spike in new Covid-19 cases in Timor-Leste

Jul 30, 2021
10

Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions

Jul 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar junta chief pledges new elections in two years

A protester holds a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw on Feb. 16. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar's junta chief has pledged that elections will be held and a state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the military's initial timeline given when it deposed Aung San Suu Kyi six months ago.

The country has been in turmoil since the army ousted the civilian leader in February, launching a crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people, according to a local monitoring group.

A resurgent coronavirus wave has also amplified havoc, with many hospitals empty of pro-democracy medical staff, and the World Bank has forecast the economy will contract by up to 18 percent this year.

In a televised address on Aug. 1, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said the military would "accomplish the provisions of the state of emergency by August 2023".

"I pledge to hold multi-party elections," he added.

The general's announcement would place Myanmar in the military's grip for nearly two and a half years — instead of the initial one-year timeline the army announced days after the coup.

The army has justified its power grab by alleging massive fraud during 2020 elections won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) in a landslide

The State Administration Council, as the junta calls itself, announced in a separate statement that Min Aung Hlaing had been appointed prime minister of the "caretaker government".

The army has justified its power grab by alleging massive fraud during 2020 elections won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) in a landslide.

Last week it canceled the results of the polls, announcing it had uncovered more than 11 million instances of voter fraud.

Detained since Feb. 1, Suu Kyi faces charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions and illegally importing walkie talkies, which could see her jailed for more than a decade.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

International pressure, including sanctions targeting the military and army-linked businesses, has done little to knock the junta off course.

The 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has tried to negotiate with the regime, though critics say the bloc lacks diplomatic clout and unity.

ASEAN leaders in April called for an "immediate cessation of violence" and a visit to Myanmar by a regional special envoy, an agreement that Min Aung Hlaing later walked back.

On Aug. 1, the general announced the selection of an ASEAN envoy — Thailand's former deputy foreign minister Virasakdi Futrakul — and declared the junta "ready to work on ASEAN cooperation".

Myanmar's military has long had a close relationship with its Thai counterpart, which has a track record of being putsch-happy, staging more than a dozen coups in Thailand since 1932.

Across Myanmar on Aug. 1, small groups of demonstrators marched — from the southern coastal city of Dawei to jade-producing town Hpakant — to demand a return to democracy.

Protesters in the northern town of Kale held banners reading "strength for the revolution" while demonstrators set off flares at a march in the commercial capital Yangon.

In the six months since the coup, the people of Myanmar have demonstrated remarkable courage and conviction in the face of widespread violence

But six months since the generals ended a decade-long experiment with democracy, large-scale protests are no longer the norm due to violent crackdowns and mass arrests.

A deadly Covid-19 surge, which has left staff and volunteers working in crematoriums and cemeteries overwhelmed with bodies, is also limiting turnouts.

Pro-democracy medical workers — among the first to kick off a nationwide civil disobedience campaign joined by tens of thousands of government workers — now work underground to provide telemedicine consultations to the sick.

But the need is still great, with pleas for help resounding across social media and residents waiting in long lines for oxygen tanks and medicine for virus-afflicted relatives.

"In the six months since the coup, the people of Myanmar have demonstrated remarkable courage and conviction in the face of widespread violence ... and now a devastating public health crisis," said the US embassy in Myanmar on its official Facebook page on Aug. 1.

"The United States remains firmly committed to supporting the people of Myanmar in their aspirations for a democratic, inclusive future of their own choosing."

Also Read

UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking
Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking
Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19
Indonesian bishop hospitalized with Covid-19
Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state
Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope warns against using God, others for selfish aims
Aug 3, 2021
UNESCO voices concern over Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park'
Aug 3, 2021
True joy comes from doing God's will, pope tells youngsters
Aug 3, 2021
Christians vulnerable as Covid-19 surges in Laos
Aug 3, 2021
Pakistani pastor denies Taliban captured his church
Aug 3, 2021
Korean Church official opposes revival of nuclear power plants
Aug 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021
Obligation or opportunity?
Aug 2, 2021
Letter from Rome: My oldest friend has just turned 100
Aug 2, 2021

Features

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum
Aug 2, 2021
UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork
Aug 2, 2021
Indonesian pastor spreads love through fundraising
Aug 1, 2021
Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Navigating the hazards of the Cathosphere

Navigating the hazards of the “Cathosphere”
Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa

Why the Catholic Church is growing in Africa
Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them

Should Christians dialogue with Muslims or try to convert them?
From Kennedy to Biden By Way of the West Wing

From Kennedy to Biden, By Way of the West Wing
A postmodern heresy

A post-modern heresy
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 3 Aug 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me trust You completely

Lord, help me trust You completely
“Take heart, it is I” Grant me the grace to hear this

“Take heart, it is I” Grant me the grace to hear this

Saint Peter Julian Eymard | Saint of the Day

Saint Peter Julian Eymard | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.