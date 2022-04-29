News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally

Ousted leader Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the February 2021 coup

Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally

Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a Martyrs' Day ceremony in Yangon on July 19, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Yangon

By AFP, Yangon

Published: April 29, 2022 10:43 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2022 10:49 AM GMT

A prominent Myanmar lawyer defending a close ally of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been arrested and charged with financing terrorism, a source close to the case said today.

Suu Kyi's government was pushed out last year in a coup by Myanmar's powerful military, who alleged that she and her National League for Democracy party had committed electoral fraud in a 2020 poll.

The power seizure triggered widespread protests and dissent which the junta has sought to quell with a sweeping crackdown.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate has been under house arrest since the Feb. 1, 2021 coup, while members of her government have either been jailed or are in hiding.

Lawyer Yut Nu Aung was arrested in the second city of Mandalay on April 27 and charged with financing terrorism, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

She had been representing former Mandalay chief minister and NLD stalwart Zaw Myint Maung, who like Suu Kyi is fighting corruption charges in a junta court.

NLD lawmakers dominate a shadow National Unity Government (NUG) that is working to overturn the coup and claims to be directing so-called people's defence force (PDF) militia across the country

Local media also reported the arrest and charge, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in jail.

Yut Nu Aung will be held in court custody until May 12, the source added.

NLD lawmakers dominate a shadow National Unity Government (NUG) that is working to overturn the coup and claims to be directing so-called people's defence force (PDF) militia across the country.

The NUG and PDF groups have been declared "terrorists" by the junta, meaning it is illegal for anyone, including journalists, to contact them.

Suu Kyi's legal team have also been muzzled from talking to media since October.

On April 27, a court in the capital Naypyidaw sentenced Suu Kyi to five years for taking a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars from a former Yangon chief minister.

Suu Kyi had already been jailed for six years for incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law, although she will remain under house arrest while she fights other charges.

According to a local monitoring group, the junta's crackdown has left more than 1,700 civilians dead and seen some 13,000 arrested.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ramos-Horta to adopt papal document for Timor-Leste schools Ramos-Horta to adopt papal document for Timor-Leste schools
Spanish bishops seek forgiveness for sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Spanish bishops seek forgiveness for sexual abuse by Catholic clergy
Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian
Pope wants annual audit of what Church's doing to protect minors Pope wants annual audit of what Church's doing to protect minors
Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings
Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.