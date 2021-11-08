X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Rights groups say move will further suppress journalists and erode freedom of expression

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 08, 2021 05:01 AM GMT

Updated: November 08, 2021 05:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Nov 5, 2021
2

Thai government urged to free Cambodian migrant advocates

Nov 5, 2021
3

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
4

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 5, 2021
5

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
6

Referendum proposed to settle Indian church dispute

Nov 5, 2021
7

Sri Lanka's best-known priest dies at 89

Nov 5, 2021
8

No proof jailed teen is autistic, says Cambodian court

Nov 5, 2021
9

Papua bishop hopes to find successor soon

Nov 5, 2021
10

Call for UN to act as Myanmar crisis worsens

Nov 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

A protester holds a portrait of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as Myanmar migrants in Thailand protest against the military coup in February. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar’s military junta has amended the broadcasting law in the latest move that rights groups say will further suppress journalists and the media and erode freedom of expression.

On Nov. 1, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing amended the Law on Television and Broadcasting by including tough penalties for violators. It increases penalties for prison time for violations such as broadcasting without a license, including via the internet and reporting after a license has been revoked.

The original law, which was enacted under a quasi-civilian government in 2015, applied only to radio and television but the new amendment includes “any other technology” that people use to access radio and TV broadcasts.

“In effect, the Broadcasting Law now also applies to the internet including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, media websites and other platforms used to publish videos, podcasts and similar digital versions of traditional television and radio,” Free Expression Myanmar said in a statement.

“The amendment rolls back a decade of legal progress by re-establishing criminal laws targeted solely at the media.

“The amendment’s effective inclusion of internet-based media is, therefore, a violation of the right to freedom of expression and media freedom as protected under international law in Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

Our colleagues in Myanmar continue to be concerned over the systematic imposition of restrictive policies and practices by the military authorities

The junta has suppressed the press following the Feb. 1 coup and charged several journalists with defamation and and unlawful association. They also revoked the licenses of private media outlets. The crackdown has forced several news outlets to change their daily operations or work from hiding or self-imposed exile.

Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said threats of violence and attacks against journalists in Myanmar have created a climate of fear for media professionals, impeding the free circulation of information, opinions and ideas for all.

“Our colleagues in Myanmar continue to be concerned over the systematic imposition of restrictive policies and practices by the military authorities on media outlets in Myanmar, and continue to urge the military to release all persons detained arbitrarily, including journalists,” Haq said on Nov. 2.

Since the coup nine months ago, at least 126 journalists have been arrested and 47 remain in custody. News outlets are also under pressure, with 20 independent stations suspending operations, and raids carried out against nine media companies. Dozens of journalists remain in hiding due to outstanding arrest warrants, according to Haq.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Myanmar ranked 140th out of 180 countries and regions in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, down from 139th a year earlier, according to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders.

Myanmar is at risk of descending into a failed state following the military seizure of power that sparked nationwide protests and led to the creation of local militia groups against military rule.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and at least 9,000 people have been arrested by the junta since Feb. 1.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Former US diplomat says Myanmar junta 'open' for progress
Former US diplomat says Myanmar junta 'open' for progress
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound
Nov 9, 2021
UN: More than 3 million need urgent aid in Myanmar
Nov 9, 2021
Malaysian state's Sharia law criminalizes conversion from Islam
Nov 9, 2021
Family of wanted Indonesian lawyer receive death threats
Nov 9, 2021
Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host
Nov 9, 2021
French Church to sell assets to settle sex abuse claims
Nov 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Bitterness in the face of adversity
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful
Nov 8, 2021
Myanmar jade traders squeezed between junta and rebels
Nov 5, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics pay respect to their beloved ancestors
Nov 4, 2021
Bangladesh's rural Catholics remain steadfast in their faith
Nov 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Back to the future governance in the Catholic Church

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
If it happens on your watch

If it happens on your watch
Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopias crisis

Pope joins world leaders in calling for dialogue to resolve Ethiopia's crisis
Those long and boring homilies

Those long and boring homilies
French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

French bishops take full responsibility for abuse crisis

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.