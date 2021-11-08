Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

A protester holds a portrait of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as Myanmar migrants in Thailand protest against the military coup in February. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar’s military junta has amended the broadcasting law in the latest move that rights groups say will further suppress journalists and the media and erode freedom of expression.

On Nov. 1, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing amended the Law on Television and Broadcasting by including tough penalties for violators. It increases penalties for prison time for violations such as broadcasting without a license, including via the internet and reporting after a license has been revoked.

The original law, which was enacted under a quasi-civilian government in 2015, applied only to radio and television but the new amendment includes “any other technology” that people use to access radio and TV broadcasts.

“In effect, the Broadcasting Law now also applies to the internet including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, media websites and other platforms used to publish videos, podcasts and similar digital versions of traditional television and radio,” Free Expression Myanmar said in a statement.

“The amendment rolls back a decade of legal progress by re-establishing criminal laws targeted solely at the media.

“The amendment’s effective inclusion of internet-based media is, therefore, a violation of the right to freedom of expression and media freedom as protected under international law in Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

The junta has suppressed the press following the Feb. 1 coup and charged several journalists with defamation and and unlawful association. They also revoked the licenses of private media outlets. The crackdown has forced several news outlets to change their daily operations or work from hiding or self-imposed exile.

Farhan Haq, a spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said threats of violence and attacks against journalists in Myanmar have created a climate of fear for media professionals, impeding the free circulation of information, opinions and ideas for all.

“Our colleagues in Myanmar continue to be concerned over the systematic imposition of restrictive policies and practices by the military authorities on media outlets in Myanmar, and continue to urge the military to release all persons detained arbitrarily, including journalists,” Haq said on Nov. 2.

Since the coup nine months ago, at least 126 journalists have been arrested and 47 remain in custody. News outlets are also under pressure, with 20 independent stations suspending operations, and raids carried out against nine media companies. Dozens of journalists remain in hiding due to outstanding arrest warrants, according to Haq.

Myanmar ranked 140th out of 180 countries and regions in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index, down from 139th a year earlier, according to Paris-based Reporters Without Borders.

Myanmar is at risk of descending into a failed state following the military seizure of power that sparked nationwide protests and led to the creation of local militia groups against military rule.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and at least 9,000 people have been arrested by the junta since Feb. 1.