Myanmar junta accused of war crimes

Prominent Indian citizens including Christians have called for the repeal of stringent anti-conversion laws, which they say have become tools to oppress and justify the persecution of minorities.

The signed petition addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind terms the anti-conversion laws against the values enshrined in the Indian constitution for the protection of the rights of minorities and other marginalized communities.

A woman looks on as she participates with Christians in a special 'Prayer for our Country' organized to celebrate India's Republic Day at the Union Chapel in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

The appeal came as the legislative assembly in southern India’s Karnataka state passed an anti-conversion law despite strong opposition from minorities and rights groups. The law makes religious conversion a non-bailable offense and warrants imprisonment of three to 10 years and fines of up to 50,000 rupees.

Karnataka is one of the Indian states ruled by the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party that have passed similarly repressive anti-conversion laws. These laws are blamed for a rising tide of attacks and fabricated lawsuits against minorities including Christians. The New Delhi-based United Christian Forum has documented 53 attacks against Christians this year.

A mentally ill person was brutally stoned to death for allegedly desecrating the Quran in Talumba town in Punjab province last Saturday in yet another mob violence over blasphemy. A mob lynched Mushtaq Ahmad after he was accused of burning pages of the Quran in a mosque.

The brutality came two months after a Sri Lankan citizen in Pakistan was killed and his body burned by a mob over blasphemy allegations. In the latest case, police charged some 300 persons and arrested 62 suspects.

The lynch mob with the body of Mushtaq Ahmad tied to a tree in Talumba in Pakistan's Punjab province on Feb. 12. (Photo supplied)

Blasphemy is a serious criminal offense that carries the death penalty in Pakistan. Mob killings over accusations of blasphemy are also common. The Lahore-based Center for Social Justice estimates that at least 1,890 persons have been accused of committing blasphemy from 1987 to 2021.

Moreover, there have been 81 mob killings over blasphemy allegations and the victims included Muslims, Christians and Hindus.

South Korean priest Father Andrew Oh Sae-il, a professor of sociology at Sogang University in capital Seoul, has cautioned against Japan’s planned move to release contaminated water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The priest warned that the decision will have dangerous environmental and public health impacts. The priest warned that Japan’s arbitrary decision would have complex social, ecological, political and diplomatic repercussions.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant was hit by a massive tsunami and earthquake in 2011. (Photo: AFP)

International media reported last year that Japanese authorities have decided to start releasing water from 2022. The treated water was used to cool the Fukushima plant that was hit by a massive tsunami and earthquake in 2011.

It became the most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. No death or radioactive sickness was reported, but Japan evacuated more than 100,000 people as a preventive measure.

The United Nations’ refugee agency has reached out to support 60 Chinese Christians who fled to South Korea to avoid persecution.

The members of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as Mayflower Church, moved to Jeju island, a popular tourist spot in South Korea, in 2019 to escape harassment by Chinese Communist Party officials in Shenzhen city. They migrated to Jeju as it offers visa-free access for Chinese citizens. Multiple courts in South Korea reportedly rejected asylum applications for the group of 29 adults and 31 children.

Members of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church worship on Jeju island in South Korea. (Photo: Pastor Pan Yongguang)

The Christians must reapply for asylum, while church pastor Pan Yongguang said the group has been living in fear of forcible repatriation. The pastor said the UNHCR office in Seoul contacted him recently to provide contact details of a lawyer who might help with the asylum process and contacted local charities to donate food and winter clothes.

The agency also helped two pregnant women to get medical insurance under a foreigners’ assistance program.

Thailand’s pro-royalist government is seeking to force global rights group Amnesty International out of the country for its support of pro-democracy activists.