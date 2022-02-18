Myanmar junta accused of war crimes

A year after the military coup, Myanmar continues to burn as new evidence emerges of the junta’s horrific atrocities. Efforts for justice and peace are being made against a tide of oppression and attacks.
Updated: February 18, 2022 03:00 PM GMT
Fortify Rights, a human rights group has accused Myanmar’s military of committing war crimes against civilians in Christian-majority Kayah state and called on the United Nations Security Council to impose a global arms embargo on the junta.
In a new report released on Tuesday, the group documented attacks on civilians, residential homes, churches, camps for displaced people and other non-military targets between May 2021 and January 2022.
The report is based on the testimony of 31 people including eyewitnesses and survivors. It found that at least 61 civilians have been killed in the predominantly Christian region. On Christmas Eve, the military massacred some 40 civilians including a child and two staff from Save the Children. A doctor said he found some bodies were burned beyond recognition and some showed signs of severe torture and injuries before death.
Since the February 2021 coup, Myanmar’s military has killed over 1,500 civilians and arrested more than 12,000.
Prison officials outside Insein Prison in Yangon on Feb. 12. Myanmar's military junta has detained over 12,000 people across the country since the coup in February 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Prominent Indian citizens including Christians have called for the repeal of stringent anti-conversion laws, which they say have become tools to oppress and justify the persecution of minorities.
The signed petition addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind terms the anti-conversion laws against the values enshrined in the Indian constitution for the protection of the rights of minorities and other marginalized communities.
A woman looks on as she participates with Christians in a special 'Prayer for our Country' organized to celebrate India's Republic Day at the Union Chapel in Kolkata on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo: AFP)
The appeal came as the legislative assembly in southern India’s Karnataka state passed an anti-conversion law despite strong opposition from minorities and rights groups. The law makes religious conversion a non-bailable offense and warrants imprisonment of three to 10 years and fines of up to 50,000 rupees.
Karnataka is one of the Indian states ruled by the pro-Hindu Bhartiya Janata Party that have passed similarly repressive anti-conversion laws. These laws are blamed for a rising tide of attacks and fabricated lawsuits against minorities including Christians. The New Delhi-based United Christian Forum has documented 53 attacks against Christians this year.
A mentally ill person was brutally stoned to death for allegedly desecrating the Quran in Talumba town in Punjab province last Saturday in yet another mob violence over blasphemy. A mob lynched Mushtaq Ahmad after he was accused of burning pages of the Quran in a mosque.
The brutality came two months after a Sri Lankan citizen in Pakistan was killed and his body burned by a mob over blasphemy allegations. In the latest case, police charged some 300 persons and arrested 62 suspects.
The lynch mob with the body of Mushtaq Ahmad tied to a tree in Talumba in Pakistan's Punjab province on Feb. 12. (Photo supplied)
Blasphemy is a serious criminal offense that carries the death penalty in Pakistan. Mob killings over accusations of blasphemy are also common. The Lahore-based Center for Social Justice estimates that at least 1,890 persons have been accused of committing blasphemy from 1987 to 2021.
Moreover, there have been 81 mob killings over blasphemy allegations and the victims included Muslims, Christians and Hindus.
South Korean priest Father Andrew Oh Sae-il, a professor of sociology at Sogang University in capital Seoul, has cautioned against Japan’s planned move to release contaminated water from the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
The priest warned that the decision will have dangerous environmental and public health impacts. The priest warned that Japan’s arbitrary decision would have complex social, ecological, political and diplomatic repercussions.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant was hit by a massive tsunami and earthquake in 2011. (Photo: AFP)
International media reported last year that Japanese authorities have decided to start releasing water from 2022. The treated water was used to cool the Fukushima plant that was hit by a massive tsunami and earthquake in 2011.
It became the most severe nuclear accident since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. No death or radioactive sickness was reported, but Japan evacuated more than 100,000 people as a preventive measure.
The United Nations’ refugee agency has reached out to support 60 Chinese Christians who fled to South Korea to avoid persecution.
The members of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church, also known as Mayflower Church, moved to Jeju island, a popular tourist spot in South Korea, in 2019 to escape harassment by Chinese Communist Party officials in Shenzhen city. They migrated to Jeju as it offers visa-free access for Chinese citizens. Multiple courts in South Korea reportedly rejected asylum applications for the group of 29 adults and 31 children.
Members of Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church worship on Jeju island in South Korea. (Photo: Pastor Pan Yongguang)
The Christians must reapply for asylum, while church pastor Pan Yongguang said the group has been living in fear of forcible repatriation. The pastor said the UNHCR office in Seoul contacted him recently to provide contact details of a lawyer who might help with the asylum process and contacted local charities to donate food and winter clothes.
The agency also helped two pregnant women to get medical insurance under a foreigners’ assistance program.
Thailand’s pro-royalist government is seeking to force global rights group Amnesty International out of the country for its support of pro-democracy activists.
The government led by former army chief and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha allege that Amnesty has been interfering with national security. An aide to the PM said a petition to oust Amnesty has garnered 1.2 million signatures and will be submitted to the National Security Council and the Interior Ministry soon.
An injured protester is treated during a demonstration in Bangkok on Nov. 14, 2021, after a Thai court ruled that speeches by protest leaders calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow the monarchy. (Photo: AFP)
For months, hardline ultra-royalists have campaigned to force the rights group out of Thailand for its backing of young pro-democracy activists who have been slapped with royal defamation charges. The young protesters have called for political reforms including the reform of Thailand’s powerful monarchy. Ultra-royalists insist that the monarchy is inviolate and above all kinds of criticism.
More than 1,700 activists including numerous minors have been charged with sedition and other crimes, while over 170 have been charged royal defamation, a serious crime that carries a penalty up to 15 years in prison.
In a rare sign of hope and reconciliation, 14 Muslim separatists laid down their arms and surrendered to the government in an insurgency-plagued region of the Philippines. The members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters handed themselves in to authorities in Mindanao on Monday.
The formal surrender attended by senior military officials at a military camp in Cotabato province follows a series of such surrenders this year.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (center) inspects decommissioned weapons belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao province, in Mindanao on Sept. 7, 2019. (Photo: AFP)
The BIFF is a separatist organization that has waged a long-running insurgency in the southern Philippines for an independent Muslim state. The group broke away from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which struck a 2012 peace deal with the government under late President Benigno Aquino in return for greater autonomy in the region.
BIFF fighters, however, together with the Abu Sayyaf group, remained adamant that they would only accept an independent Muslim state governed by strict Muslim laws.
The United Nations has stepped up pressure on Indonesian authorities to seek explanations over serious human rights violations in Christian-majority Papua province.
Three UN rapporteurs recently sent a letter to Indonesia’s Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs seeking an explanation over several cases of enforced disappearances in the conflict-ridden region. The letter mentions allegations of several extrajudicial killings including of children, enforced disappearances, torture and inhuman treatment as well as the forced displacement of indigenous Papuans last year.
Residents of Bilogai and Kumpalagupa villages take refuge in Bilogai Church in Intan Jaya district on Oct. 29 due to the conflict between Indonesian security forces and rebel groups. (Photo supplied)
UN officials have also asked for clarifications about 60,000 to 100,000 internally displaced persons due to a recent conflict between security forces and separatist insurgents.
Papua has been in turmoil since the 1960s when Indonesia annexed it after the end of Dutch colonial rule. The region has been plagued by a pro-independence armed insurgency ever since that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced tens of thousands.
The government in Catholic-majority Timor-Leste has launched a food basket program to support vulnerable families and ensure economic recovery amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The government said it would offer families monthly assistance worth 50 US dollars whose monthly income is below 500 dollars. The Timorese government implemented a similar food assistance program in October 2020.
Timor-Leste's Minister of Health Odete Maria Freitas Belo administers Covid vaccine shots to residents in Ermera municipality on Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo: Timor-Leste Ministry of Health's Facebook page)
The tiny Southeast Asian of 1.3 million has more than 1,200 active Covid cases with an average of 150 new cases being detected daily over the past three weeks. The nation remained relatively unscathed in earlier bouts of the pandemic and earned global praise for keeping the virus at bay despite a lack of resources.
It has so far recorded 21,877 cases and 124 deaths from the virus. About 84 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and some 71 percent have been fully vaccinated.
….As we enter the first months of 2022, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 10:23 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 03:47 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 17, 2022 04:33 PM GMT
Updated: Feb 18, 2022 04:05 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 15, 2022 10:10 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 14, 2022 10:44 AM GMT
Updated: Feb 04, 2022 03:09 PM GMT
Updated: Feb 04, 2022 10:31 AM GMT