Myanmar

Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war,' Cambodia warns

Foreign minister warns of worsening crisis before PM Hun Sen visits the conflict-torn country

AFP, Yangon

AFP, Yangon

Published: January 05, 2022 06:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 05, 2022 06:35 AM GMT

Myanmar has 'ingredients for civil war,' Cambodia warns

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar arrive at Krueng Geukueh port in Lhokseumawe, on the north coast of Aceh province, after they were rescued on a wooden boat by Indonesia's navy in the waters off Bireuen on Dec. 31. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar has "all the ingredients for civil war," Cambodia, chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc, has warned ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Hun Sen to the crisis-wracked country.

Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup last year, with more than 1,400 people killed in a crackdown on dissent by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

Hun Sen, whose country this year holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, will visit Myanmar on Jan 7-8 in an effort to defuse the crisis.

But Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn warned the outlook was dire.

"The political and security crisis in Myanmar is deepening, and has led to [an] economic, health and humanitarian crisis," he said.

"We feel that all the ingredients for civil war are now on the table. There are now two governments, there are several armed forces, people are undergoing what they call the civil disobedience movement and [there is] guerrilla warfare around the country."

Prak Sokhonn rejected criticism that Hun Sen's visit would legitimize the junta

He was speaking at a lecture on Jan. 3 organized by Singapore-based think-tank the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

The event was held under the Chatham House Rule, which means the speaker must give permission before his comments are reported to facilitate candour.

Cambodia's Foreign Ministry on Jan. 4 gave permission for AFP to report his comments.

Prak Sokhonn rejected criticism that Hun Sen's visit would legitimize the junta and said the kingdom's "immediate attention is on improving the situation in Myanmar".

