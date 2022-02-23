X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar gets new bishop amid political turmoil

Monsignor Maurice Nyunt Wai has been appointed coadjutor bishop of Mawlamyine Diocese

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 23, 2022 05:08 AM GMT

Updated: February 24, 2022 06:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row

Feb 21, 2022
2

Why a mother tongue isn't enough in modern world

Feb 21, 2022
3

Come clean with UN, Papuan activist tells Indonesian govt

Feb 22, 2022
4

Covid surges as Cambodia counts cost of pandemic

Feb 21, 2022
5

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Feb 22, 2022
6

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Feb 21, 2022
7

Indonesian mosques told to keep the noise down

Feb 21, 2022
8

Punjab election a test for Indian PM’s party

Feb 21, 2022
9

Synodal path on track in Philippines, says bishop

Feb 21, 2022
10

South Korea's cyberbullies drive victims to suicide

Feb 21, 2022
Support UCA News
Myanmar gets new bishop amid political turmoil

Monsignor Maurice Nyunt Wai has been appointed coadjutor bishop of Mawlamyine Diocese in southern Myanmar. (Photo: Good Shepherd Sisters)

The Catholic Church in Myanmar has received a new bishop, seen as a blessing for the conflict-torn nation that has been in turmoil ever since the military coup a year ago.

Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Maurice Nyunt Wai from Pathein Diocese as coadjutor bishop of Mawlamyine Diocese in the southern region. The official announcement of the appointment was made on Feb. 22.

The 60-year-old priest currently serves as the parish priest of Sacred Heart Church, dean of the pastoral area of Myaungmya and secretary of the Episcopal Commission for Theological Concerns.

Pathein Diocese announced that priests, religious and laypeople have welcomed the new bishop and pray he can carry out the Church’s mission in good health amid challenges.

“Dear Bishop-elect Nyunt Wai, we pray you can lead and guide the sheep according to the will of God,” said the Good Shepherd Sisters in Myanmar.

Bishop-elect Nyunt Wai was born in the village of Myaungmya, Pathein Diocese, on Jan. 23, 1962.

The diocese that covers Mon states and the Tanintharyi region has not been severely affected by the ongoing conflict 

He studied philosophy and theology at St. Joseph National Major Seminary in Yangon and obtained a bachelor's degree in arts and science at the University of Yangon. He did higher studies at the Accademia Alfonsiana in Rome, obtaining a doctorate in moral theology. He was ordained a priest on March 11, 1989.

After his ordination, he served several roles — assistant priest in Myaungmya Parish, professor at the major seminary in Pyin-Oo-Lwin, parish priest in Pathein, rector of the minor seminary in Mayangchaung, vicar general and parish priest of St. Peter’s Cathedral in Pathein and executive secretary of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar.

Some 27 priests serve the Catholic community in Mawlamyine Diocese, according to the 2020 Catholic directory.

The diocese that covers Mon states and the Tanintharyi region has not been severely affected by the ongoing conflict unlike Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha and Kalay dioceses, where thousands of Catholics have been displaced.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Myanmar’s military has used airstrikes and heavy weapons in the escalating fighting with the combined forces of ethnic armed groups and newly-emerged people’s defense forces in Kayah, southern Shan, Chin, Karen and Kachin states.

UN rights expert Tom Andrews has called for the convening of an emergency Security Council session to debate and vote on a resolution to ban at least the arms transfers that the Myanmar military is known to use to attack and kill civilians.

In a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council on Feb. 22, he identified two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, that have supplied weapons used against civilians since Myanmar’s coup last February.

“It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar. These transfers truly shock the conscience,” Andrews said.

He also calls for coordinated action by member states to cut the junta’s access to revenue, just as the people of Myanmar are doing through widespread boycotts of goods linked to the military.

“If the revenues necessary to maintain such a military are reduced, the junta’s capacity to assault and terrorize the people of Myanmar will diminish,” Andrews said.

Nearly 1,600 people have been killed and more than 12,000 people arrested since the coup.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
OLIVER E SOE THET
YOU all better take out the Brutal Army Christmas Cake Sharer & Cutter Cardinal Charles Bo soonest, to save lives in Myanmar
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office
Hun Sen wants to appoint Cambodian Muslims to higher office
Attacks dampen hopes for peace talks in southern Thailand
Attacks dampen hopes for peace talks in southern Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Duterte appointee to Philippine Supreme Court criticized
Feb 24, 2022
Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesia's plan to divide Papuan provinces raises concern
Feb 24, 2022
Pakistani clerics declare violence over blasphemy un-Islamic
Feb 24, 2022
Indonesian cardinal tells Catholics to uphold human dignity
Feb 24, 2022
Christian Miss Pakistan prefers charity to glamour
Feb 24, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Philippine rights defender Sally Ujano is an unlikely terrorist
Feb 24, 2022
The most precious resource of all
Feb 23, 2022
Remembering the Philippines' 1986 People Power Revolution
Feb 22, 2022
Indian Christians hesitate to take stand in hijab row
Feb 21, 2022
Letter from Rome: Cleric in sex abuse case crashes Vatican conference
Feb 21, 2022

Features

A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
A true sister of mercy
Feb 23, 2022
Pakistan's Servant of God inspires Catholics to confront terror
Feb 22, 2022
Shadowy messengers deliver threats to Hong Kong civil society
Feb 22, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine

How Putin is exploiting Orthodox rivalries in Ukraine
Ukraine a European response

Ukraine, a European response
A threat to justice everywhere

A threat to justice everywhere
Rural missionaries help financially empower African women

Rural missionaries help financially empower African women
Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer fasting for peace in Ukraine

Pope invites everyone to make Ash Wednesday a day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.