Myanmar executions should serve as wake-up call

As the UN special rapporteur says, ‘these depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community’

An activist takes part in a rally to protest against Myanmar's junta execution of four prisoners outside the United Nations University in Tokyo on July 26. (Photo: Philip Fong/ AFP)

The execution of four political prisoners by Myanmar’s military junta made headlines in international news media on July 25 and sparked outrage and shock among world leaders.

The executions, which made a comeback after more than three decades in the conflict-torn nation, are an attempt to instill fear among the people who are offering strong resistance to the military rule since the coup in February 2021.

The United Nations was joined by world leaders including the United States, Europe and Japan, besides global rights groups to vigorously condemn the barbaric act of executing political opponents. The junta accused the four over the weekend, after accusing them of committing terror acts.

The four include former MP Phyo Zeya Thaw and activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy. Both were linked to democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD). party

The other two--Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw--were accused of murdering a woman, which many believe was a trumped-up charge.

“The regime’s sham trials and these executions are blatant attempts to extinguish democracy; these actions will never suppress the spirit of the brave people of Burma,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

Thomas Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said: “These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community.”

The junta continues to unleash terror and commit atrocities on its people as the world fails to take real action. World leaders have paid much attention to the Ukraine war while Myanmar has been completely forgotten.

Only when mass killings such as the Christmas eve massacre in Kayah state occur does the nation grab international media attention and the UN and world leaders rush to release statements that repeatedly express ‘deep concern’ over Myanmar's crisis.

“As we salute the courage of Ko Jimmy and Phyo Zeyear Thaw we remember the more than 15,000 other lives lost as a result of the junta’s terrorist acts,” Zin Mar Aung, foreign minister of Myanmar’s National Unity Government in exile, said.

The UN Member States and ASEAN must understand that General Min Aung Hlaing, who runs the military junta, will never listen, nor commit to any promise he has made, he warned.

Khin Ohmar, the chairperson of the rights group, Progressive Voice, said: “The impotence of the international community is largely to blame, with the UN Security Council repeatedly failing to act to stop the junta from committing horrendous crimes.”

Pope Francis has said that the death penalty is fundamentally against the teachings of Christ because it excludes the possibility of redemption, does not give justice to victims and feeds a mentality of vengeance.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon said as a cardinal he pleaded from the very depths of his heart with the junta not to hang these men. He also appealed to the world to act.

“If the regime goes through with this, it marks a new low for this already brutal, barbaric, inhumane and criminal junta,” Bo said in a speech at the Catholic Peace-building Network’s virtual conference at the University of Notre Dame in June.

The people from the Southeast Asian nation mourn the deaths of the four men who are regarded as martyrs. They changed their Facebook profile photos to ‘Black’ to mark the sorrowful moment while some people changed to ‘Red’ to salute their martyrdom.

A group of young people in Yangon took to the streets to show solidarity with the families of the executed and protest the military junta on July 25. “We will never be frightened” and “Be ready to pay for the blood debt,” said the banners hung on a bridge in Yangon.

“The junta’s cruel executions challenge the people from Myanmar as also the international community,” said Min Ko Naing, a prominent activist and long-time friend of Ko Jimmy in a video message.

Time is running out as Myanmar’s crisis has dragged on for too long. The mass killings, burning of civilian homes, arbitrary arrests and torture continue.

It is time now to take real action like international sanctions against Myanmar’s junta rulers. The UN Security Council needs to refer Myanmar military leaders to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and hold them accountable.

The more inaction by the international community, the more the people of Myanmar will have to sacrifice. They deserve to have their right to life and human dignity restored.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

