News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar denies access to Mocha-hit areas

Rakhine state govt suspends transportation used by international and local aid groups to help cyclone victims

Myanmar denies access to Mocha-hit areas

A Rohingya woman carries her baby next to her destroyed house at Basara refugee camp in Sittwe on May 16, after cyclone Mocha made landfall. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 09, 2023 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2023 10:46 AM GMT

International and local aid groups in Myanmar have reportedly been denied access to areas hard hit by cyclone Mocha amid a United Nations warning of impending threats caused by hunger and communicable diseases.

The Rakhine state government on June 8 suspended transportation used by international NGOs and local humanitarian groups to get access and aid to the victims of the May 14 cyclone which caused extensive damage with winds of up to 250kph. 

No further explanation was cited in the suspension letter, signed by Colonel Kyaw Thura, security and border affairs minister of Rakhine state.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The colonel’s move came a day after international and local civil society groups had secured permission from the ruling military to use the transportation, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported, citing aid workers.

“Approval is pending for the transport of supplies from warehouses inside the country and from outside Myanmar,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a June 2 report.

It added that approval is also pending for a two-week distribution and related travel authorization for Rakhine and Chin states.

"The humanitarian access situation in cyclone-hit Rakhine state has deteriorated with existing travel authorizations [TAs] for humanitarian organizations suspended this week pending new, centralized discussions in Nay Pyi Taw," said a report released on June 9 by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Powerful Cyclone Mocha made landfall near Sittwe, Rakhine state and uprooted trees, lampposts and destroyed thousands of homes and properties.

The official death toll was put at 145 by the junta, but at least 400 people were killed, said Myanmar's exiled National Unity Government (NuG), with RFA also reporting 400 deaths.

The United Nations has appealed for US$333 million to assist 1.6 million vulnerable people in Rakhine, Chin, Magwe, Sagaing and Kachin regions.

A Church aid worker from Rakhine state admitted that their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance were proving difficult.

However, we recently provided “cash assistance to 1,000 households in Sittwe, Rakhine state’s capital,” the aid worker, who did not wish to be named, told UCA News.

Church officials from Pyay diocese which covers Rakhine state and Paletwa township in Chin state said priests have started visiting cyclone-affected areas to deliver humanitarian assistance.

The UN has said the hard-hit areas in Myanmar are in dire need of help due to the threat of hunger and contagious diseases.

Titon Mitra, the UN Development Program Resident Representative in Myanmar, said, “The international community has to be given widespread access to the affected communities. And that’s a very urgent requirement.”

“Households have completely lost their seed stocks. So we are anticipating, unless there’s an effective response, that food availability and affordability will become huge issues,” Mitra said in a June 2 statement.

The junta earlier this week defended its actions since the storm struck and rebuked media outlets for ‘exaggerating’ the situation and undermining the sovereignty of the country.

“Cyclone Mocha showed how the image of Myanmar painted by unreliable media outlets was nothing but an exaggeration which undermines the sovereignty of Myanmar,” said Than Htwe, Deputy Chief of Mission at Myanmar's embassy in Thailand, in a June 6 opinion piece published in the Bangkok Post, newspaper.

Aid workers fear a repeat of 2008 when the military did not allow them access to the cyclone Nargis-hit areas of the Irrawaddy Delta that claimed more than 130,000 lives.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte The Tragedy of War and Curzio Malaparte
Philippines urged to support climate-risk children Philippines urged to support climate-risk children
$1 billion relief package for India’s riot-hit Manipur $1 billion relief package for India’s riot-hit Manipur
India's northeast Catholics look to French missioners' canonization India's northeast Catholics look to French missioners' canonization
Bishops' ‘pilgrimage of peace’ on Korean War anniversary Bishops' ‘pilgrimage of peace’ on Korean War anniversary
Defying China, Taiwan remembers Tiananmen Defying China, Taiwan remembers Tiananmen
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

Diocese of Manokwari-Sorong

The diocese of Manokwari-Sorong is located in West Papua province. It covers an area of 111.835 square kilometers, with

Read more
Archdiocese of Trichur

Archdiocese of Trichur

In a land area of 2,000 square kilometers, the ecclesiastical province of Trichur comprises the metropolitan Thrissur

Read more
Diocese of Masan

Diocese of Masan

The Masan diocesan territory covers 9,050 square kilometers and includes the cities of Geoje, Masan, Sacheon, Jinju,

Read more
Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

In a land area of 2,647 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Province of Ilocos Sur. The total

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.