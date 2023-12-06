News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Myanmar

Myanmar court rejects appeal by jailed Baptist pastor

Calls for release of Reverend Hkalam Samson were issued by the United States, religious leaders, and rights groups

Reverend Dr. Hkalam Samson (center) of the Kachin Baptist Convention leaves Myitkyina Township Court in Myitkyina, capital of northern Myanmar's Kachin state, Sept. 9, 2019.

Reverend Dr. Hkalam Samson (center) of the Kachin Baptist Convention leaves Myitkyina Township Court in Myitkyina, capital of northern Myanmar's Kachin state, Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo: Radio Free Asia)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 06, 2023 11:22 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2023 11:57 AM GMT

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has rejected another appeal by a prominent ethnic Kachin pastor as world leaders and rights groups called for his immediate release.

A state court in Kachin State’s capital Myitkyina dismissed the appeal by Reverend Hkalam Samson on Dec. 5, said local media reports quoting his lawyer.

His lawyer reportedly said that they will appeal to a higher court after rejections of appeals by district and state-level courts.

Samson, a former leader of the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC) was sentenced to six years in prison for unlawful association, defaming the state, and terrorism by the Myitkyina Prison Court on April 7.

He has been behind bars for a year after being arrested at the Mandalay International Airport on Dec. 4 while on his way to Thailand for a medical check-up.

“It’s sorrowful to learn that the religious leader who advocates for peace remains in prison against the call by world’s religious leaders and rights groups for his immediate release,” a church official who did not want to be named for security reasons told UCA News on Dec. 6.

Benedict Rogers, a rights activist specializing in Myanmar, wrote in an op-ed for UCA News on Dec. 4, that the continued imprisonment of one of Myanmar’s most prominent Christian leaders “illustrates the total disrespect this junta has for religious freedom and its particular hostility to Christianity.”

The United States has called Samson “a prominent, well-respected religious figure for his courageous work including advocating for freedom of religion or belief” and repeatedly called for his immediate release along with religious leaders and rights groups across the globe.

Samson, 65, is a well-known humanitarian activist in Myanmar, where ethnic strife and military suppression have resulted in the deaths of more than 4,200 civilians and the displacement of more than 2 million people.

He was secretary and president of the KBC for 12 years and is still associated with it as an adviser. He played a vital role in organizing rescue operations after a junta air strike on a music festival organized by rebels in A Nang Pa, a village in Kachin state in October last year.

He became a target for the military in 2019, when he told the then-US president, Donald Trump, about the oppression of minorities, including Christians, in civil war-hit Myanmar.

The pastor was among a select group of people from 17 countries invited by the US administration to interact with Trump.

Kachin state has seen heavy fighting with the junta forces. At least 29 people including 13 children have been killed and some 56 people wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in Kachin state on Oct. 9.

Kachin state’s 1.7 million people are mainly Christians, some 116,000 of whom are Catholics.

Myanmar has an estimated 53.5 million people and 87.9 percent of them are Buddhists, while 6.2 percent are Christians.

