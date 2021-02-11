Myanmar coup reignites Thai pro-democracy protests

Young pro-democracy activists gather in central Bangkok on Feb. 10 to demand that authorities stop harassing their movement's leaders and return power to the people (Photo: UCA News reporter)

They came in their hundreds, their numbers swelling as they gathered on a plaza outside a cultural center in downtown Bangkok.

They were university students, office workers, small business owners and middle-aged men and women. Many of them were banging metal pots and the tops of tin boxes, creating an almighty din that drowned out the noise of heavy traffic on adjacent roads.

Several demonstrators carried signs and placards calling for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar and Thailand. Others launched into fiery speeches by means of a microphone and a portable sound system.

After a hiatus of several weeks, young Thai pro-democracy activists were back in force on the streets of Bangkok on Feb. 10 to continue calling for democratic reforms and demand the release of several leaders of their grassroots movement.

