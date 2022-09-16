Myanmar continues to be living hell for Christians

Leaders of various religions in the Indian national capital New Delhi have taken the initiative to establish peace between Christian and Sikh minorities in Punjab province amid allegations and violence over religious conversions.

New Delhi-based Concerned Citizens Group said on Monday that it organized a meeting with Christian, Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim leaders to find a way out for peace and harmony in the northern state.

Activists from Sikh organizations shout slogans after offering prayers at the Golden Temple on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star in Amritsar on June 6. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

On August 31, masked men vandalized a church in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, and set the pastor’s car on fire. The attack came after a top Sikh leader condemned alleged forced conversions by Christian groups and demanded a law against such activities.

Earlier, a group of Nihangs, an order of warriors committed to protecting the Sikh religion, disrupted an event organized by Christians at a village in the Amritsar district. Christian rights groups have documented scores of similar attacks against Christians across the country, mostly by Hindu hardliners.

Investigations into the Sri Lankan easter bombings are reaching nowhere. Church officials and rights activists have again called on the government to form an international team of independent experts and investigators to probe the Easter Sunday suicide bombings of 2019. They alleged that President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s announcement to seek assistance from Scotland Yard police in the matter was likely a cover-up.

Wickremesinghe recently disclosed that Scotland Yard has been requested to review the investigation reports to help find out the “hidden hand” behind the bombings.

Demonstrators light candles and flash mobile phone lights during a silent protest to pay respect to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings on the day to mark the third anniversary of the attacks near the president's office in Colombo on April 21. (Photo: AFP)

Oblate priest and rights activist Father Rohan Silva said that investigators involved with the Easter attack probe were transferred by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksha and should be brought back. He demanded a transparent investigation team of foreign and local experts to unravel the truth behind the suicide bombing conspiracy.

Earlier, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry said the then government had prior information about the attack but failed to prevent it. The suicide bombings by Islamic extremists at three churches and three luxury hotels killed 260 people and injured hundreds.

A forum of priests, nuns, laypeople, and activists in Indonesia has urged the Catholic Church hierarchy to tackle sexual abuse seriously and to end the practice of cover-up for the sake of protecting the church’s image.

The organizers of the online event on Friday sought to encourage Church leaders to be proactive in investigating sexual violence within the church, in line with Pope Francis’ zero-tolerance policy.

Speakers during an online forum in Indonesia on Sept. 9 have urged Catholic Church to be proactive and tackle sexual abuse seriously. (Photo supplied)

Jesuit Father Franz Magnis-Suseno said the Indonesian Church was only at the stage of "starting to become aware" of the sexual abuse problem, in contrast to countries in Europe and America, and noted that there are still “strong efforts to deny such cases and to cover up.”

Catholic feminist theologian Agustina Prasetyo Murniati said the hierarchical structure of the church triggers “a very strong pattern of unequal relations” and prevents tackling sexual abuse cases. Since 2021, two Indonesian Christians have been jailed for sexually abusing minors. The forum suggested there are many unreported cases of sexual abuse.

A move in the Philippines to abolish the anti-graft agency that recovered billions of dollars of funds stolen by former dictator Marcos and his family has met with strong criticism. Lawmaker Bienvenido Abante placed a bill in the parliament to scrap the Presidential Commission on Good Government, on Monday.

Established in 1986, the commission has recovered about 5 billion US dollars from the family of current President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and is in a legal battle to retrieve another $2.4 billion.

The logo of the Presidential Commission on Good Government of the Philippines. (Photo: UNTV)

The commission was formed to get back state funds swindled by Marcos Sr., his family members and relatives in the country or abroad.

Catholic group, the Society of Critical Catholics for the Nation, slammed the move to abolish the commission as “an attempt to whitewash history” by the current President. In 2003, the Supreme Court ruled that over 25 billion pesos worth of Marcos' assets were considered ill-gotten wealth that should be retrieved by the state.

A rights group has accused China of violating international human rights laws by forcing thousands of alleged fraudsters to return home through threats and punishments to their family members.