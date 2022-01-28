Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children

Children attend a class in a temporary shelter at a camp for internally displaced persons in Demoso township in Myanmar's Kayah state in October 2021. (Photo: AFP)

At least 150,000 children have been forced to flee their homes as Myanmar’s military has escalated its assault against civilians in a conflict-torn nation.

“Children and their families are fleeing because they have no choice, and we are seeing them forced to hide out in jungles and forests and living in terrible conditions,” Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International, said in a Jan. 28 statement.

She said children on the move are at heightened risk of trafficking, abuse, recruitment into armed groups, injury and death. Last week’s horrific attack on an internally displaced person (IDP) camp shows that children in Myanmar are caught between a rock and a hard place.

“UN Security Council members must deliver on their shared responsibility to address the unfolding crisis in Myanmar,” Ashing said.

In the past two weeks alone, children have been killed in several bombings and raids by the military in Kayah state and the Sagaing region, including in the bombing of a camp for IDPs in Kayah, according to Save the Children.

It said the scale and severity of violence against civilians, including children and humanitarian staff, has been escalating since the Myanmar military seized power a year ago in a coup.

I have always been afraid of the soldiers, and I pray they don’t reach the camp. I never want to hear the sound of heavy weapons again

The child rights organization said violence has particularly intensified in the southeastern state of Kayah, where last week two teenage sisters were among those killed in the bombing of an IDP camp.

Thawadar (not her real name), 14, had to flee her village in Kayah and is now sheltering in an IDP camp. She remembers the scorching sun and the sound of gunfire on the day she fled.

“When I was working on harvesting corn in the field, my aunt came and told us that we also needed to flee as we heard the weapons loudly. It was urgent and we couldn’t take so many things. My mother packed some clothes, pots and plates. Then, we left our home,” she told Save the Children.

“I was so worried and thinking on the journey ... What if weapons hit us? I have always been afraid of the soldiers, and I pray they don’t reach the camp. I never want to hear the sound of heavy weapons again.”

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Kayah, a predominantly Christian area, was also the site of an attack on at least 35 civilians, including four children and two Save the Children staff members, on the eve of Christmas.

The aid workers, both young fathers who were passionate about children’s education, were on their way back to their office after working on a humanitarian response in a nearby community when they were caught up in the attack, according to the child rights organization.

Recent UN figures show 91,400 people in Kayah state have fled their homes since last February’s coup but local reports estimated that the figure is much higher — more than half its 300,000 population.

At least 405,700 people have fled their homes due to fighting within Myanmar since the military coup last year, with that figure increasing by 27 percent in just the past month, according to the UN.

Save the children said of the total number of people displaced across Myanmar, an estimated 37 percent are children, many of whom are living outside in the jungle under makeshift shelters and vulnerable to hunger, illness and protection risks.

Nearly 1,500 people have been killed, including at least 50 children, and over 11,000 people have been arrested since the coup.