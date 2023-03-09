News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
Myanmar

Myanmar Church speaks out against rare earth mining

Leaders voice concerns over impacts unregulated mining are having on communities, environment in Kachin State

Myanmar soldiers and Red Cross workers carry a body recovered from the site of a landslide by jade mines near Hpakant in Kachin state on July 4, 2020

Myanmar soldiers and Red Cross workers carry a body recovered from the site of a landslide by jade mines near Hpakant in Kachin state on July 4, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 09, 2023 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: March 09, 2023 07:41 AM GMT

Church leaders in Myanmar are up in arms against unregulated mining for rare earth elements — widely used in the production of high-tech devices like smartphones, computers, electric vehicles and solar cells — in the conflict-torn Southeast Asian nation's Kachin state.

Mining for rare earth has increased sharply in northern mineral-rich Kachin state, bordering China’s Yunnan province, following the toppling of Myanmar's civilian government by the military on Feb.1, 2021. 

“We are concerned about the effects of environmental degradation, the livelihoods of local communities and the wellbeing of animals due to the extraction of rare earth,” said Church leaders from Banmaw diocese in Kachin state, where unregulated rare earth mining is in full swing by Chinese firms and others.

In a letter, signed by Bishop Raymond Sumlut Gam and four other diocesan leaders, including the vicar general and the chancellor, on March 4, they said rare earth minerals are a gift from God so “we have the responsibility to protect them.”

The appeal came after the local community protested against rare earth mining in N’ Bar Par and surrounding villages in Mansi township under Banmaw diocese.

The protesters called on Chinese companies and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organization(KIO), which has been fighting for self-determination and autonomy for decades, to halt the mining, citing impacts on the environment, wildlife and local communities.

There were just a handful of rare earth mining units in Kachin State in 2016, but by March 2022 their numbers swelled to 2,700, spread over 300 separate locations, covering an area the size of Singapore, Global Witness Report, which works for a sustainable planet, said in August 2022.

Rare earth production in Kachin state has helped Myanmar become the world’s third-largest producer behind China and the US, according to United States Geological Survey data.  Most of Myanmar’s production is exported to China.

“It [rare earth mining] is becoming a hot issue in our region, so the Church shows its stance on the issue and advocates for the protection of natural resources,” Gam said.

“Both the concerned parties and local communities need to have patience and listen to one another and solve it peacefully to avoid confrontation,” the prelate told UCA News.

“The companies [Chinese] have faced strong opposition from the local community who continue to fight for halting the project,” a Church leader, who did not want to be named, told UCA News.

Many of the mining companies have been operating here against local people's wishes for a decade, another Church leader from Banmaw diocese (name withheld) said.

The diocesan leader who earlier visited one of the sites near the border with China, said, “The operations are done one hill after another, affecting the villagers’ livelihoods, farming, drinking water and health.”

Kachin state, which has a substantial Christian population, is abundant in natural resources like gold, jade, amber and rubies, which have fueled the decades-long conflict between the military and the Kachin Independence Army.

Mining is concentrated in Kachin Special Region 1, which is under the control of local warlord Akhung Ting Ying. The region is rich in biodiversity and home to rare and endangered plants and animals.

All of them are facing extinction due to pollution and deforestation caused by the rapid expansion of mining activities.

