News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar Church seeks protection for places of worship

Top prelates issues call in an open letter after 129-year-old church in Mandalay archdiocese was torched on Jan. 15

Myanmar Church seeks protection for places of worship

This handout photo from Amnesty International taken between June 27 and July 4, 2022 and released on July 20, 2022, shows a Christian church destroyed after being burned down by the Myanmar military, in Daw Ngay Ku village in Hparuso township, in eastern Myanmar's Kayah state. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 23, 2023 08:09 AM GMT

Updated: January 23, 2023 09:01 AM GMT

The Church in Myanmar has urged the country's military rulers to protect places of worship following a series of attacks by the army in Christian-majority areas of the civil war-torn Southeast Asian nation.

In the latest attack on Christian places of worship, the army, which toppled the civilian government in February 2021, torched the 129-year-old Assumption Church in Mandalay archdiocese on Jan.15.

“Increasingly, places of worship and monasteries, where communities seek peace and reconciliation, are themselves under attack,” the Church said in an open letter, signed by Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, and Archbishops Marco Tin Win of Mandalay and Basilio Athai of Taunggyi.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Why are these sacred places attacked and destroyed?” they asked in the letter, released on Jan.20.

The senior prelates cited international pacts like the Hague Convention which call for the protection of places of worship, places of learning, and places of healing.

“As a nation, we need to heal. Healing comes through our deep sense of interrelatedness. Places of worship promote this interdependence, leading to peace,” they said.

In the Jan. 15 attack, a century-old convent of the Franciscan Sisters was also set on fire by the military.

Five out of 16 dioceses in the country — Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha, Kalay and Mandalay — are affected by the ongoing conflicts between the army and ethnic rebel groups, some of whose members belong to various Christian denominations.

The letter, however, did not directly blame the military junta for the attacks on Christian-majority areas.

Chan Thar village in Mandalay archdiocese suffered multiple raids by the army last year, and its 500 homes were gutted by fire due to repeated arson attacks.

“Let all guns fall silent, let us reach out to all, as brothers and sisters and start the sacred pilgrimage of peace, united as a nation and as a people,” said the letter.

Myanmar's junta started a crackdown on anti-coup protesters and has renewed fighting against ethnic rebel groups, including those in Christian-majority regions like Kachin, Kayah, Karen and Chin states and central Myanmar’s Bamar heartland.

Military offensives involving airstrikes and artillery shelling have destroyed villages and killed around 23,521 people in total.

Pope Francis has repeatedly called for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar, and decried the recent destruction of the Catholic church.

“My thoughts, with pain, go in particular to Myanmar, where the church of Our Lady of the Assumption in the village of Chan Thar, one of the oldest and most important places of worship in the country, was set on fire and destroyed,” the pope said during the Angelus on Jan.22.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Philippine Supreme Court upholds delivery riders’ services Philippine Supreme Court upholds delivery riders’ services
Cambodia tells US not to interfere over Thach Setha arrest Cambodia tells US not to interfere over Thach Setha arrest
Myanmar Church seeks protection for places of worship Myanmar Church seeks protection for places of worship
Women, children 'worst hit' by Indian anti-Christian violence Women, children 'worst hit' by Indian anti-Christian violence
Ukrainian deminers complete training in Cambodia Ukrainian deminers complete training in Cambodia
California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead: police California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead: police
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Bombay

Archdiocese of Bombay

With a land area of 10,103.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai

Read more
Diocese of Khammam

Diocese of Khammam

The diocese covers 16,029 square kilometers of Khammam civil district on the banks of Godavari river. The total forest

Read more
Diocese of Butuan

Diocese of Butuan

In a land area of 11,276.85 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Butuan and the civil Provinces

Read more
Diocese of Cochin

Diocese of Cochin

The territory of the diocese of Cochin covers 235 square kilometers in Kerala state. It is situated between the Arabian

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.