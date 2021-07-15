X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar Church lends a hand as Covid crisis worsens

Kalay Diocese has established an emergency response committee to provide much-needed oxygen tanks and medical help

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 15, 2021 04:53 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2021 07:03 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
6

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
7

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
8

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
9

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
10

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Myanmar Church lends a hand as Covid crisis worsens

People wait to fill oxygen canisters outside a factory in Mandalay amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. (Photo: AFP)

The Myanmar Church has filled a gap in the response to the worsening Covid-19 crisis after the contagion claimed the lives of priests and pastors as well as laypeople.

Kalay Diocese has established an emergency response committee to provide much-needed oxygen tanks, medical help and preventive measures. The committee has set up a clinic which provides medical help to the public, including Covid tests.

The diocese, which covers Sagaing and northern Chin state bordering India, is one of the hardest-hit regions in the country following the third wave that erupted in early May.

Father Dominic Savio Thang Suan Langh, parish priest of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Kalay town, said it is a very worrying situation as cases have surged and there is a desperate need of oxygen for Covid patients amid an inadequate healthcare system.

He said people wait in long queues to get oxygen from early morning but the demand is beyond the limited capacity of what the providers including charitable groups have.

“People are worrying about their daily livelihood, getting infected with the deadly disease and the urgent need for oxygen,” Father Thang Suan told UCA News.

Even if we have the financial resources, we can’t buy them to meet the growing need for oxygen

The Church’s youth commission is tasked with renting oxygen cylinders for those most in need, while it has ordered more oxygen cylinders from Yangon.

The priest said the Church wants to purchase more oxygen cylinders but even in major cities such as Yangon and Mandalay stocks are running out.

“Even if we have the financial resources, we can’t buy them to meet the growing need for oxygen,” he added.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Catholic youth volunteers have also played a vital role in helping funeral services including burials at cemeteries, according to the priest.

Related News

Three priests from Kalay Diocese died within a week in June and at least six more priests are infected with the virus. And a priest and a nun in Kalay town who were also infected with the disease are on oxygen.

The three priests are among 60 pastors from various churches who died of Covid-19 in Sagaing region and Chin state from January to the first week of July.

About 300 Christians including at least 14 Catholic laypeople from Kalay township succumbed to Covid-19 within the last month, according to Catholic sources.

At least 600 people died of Covid-19 in Kalay township between June and last week amid a lack of oxygen tanks, a healthcare service near to collapse and a crackdown on health workers and volunteers by the military, according to aid groups.

Photographs on social media showed long queues of residents in Yangon, Mandalay and Kalay trying to refill oxygen cylinders.

The healthcare system and medical services have all but fallen to the ground in a shambles due to the military’s persecution and terrorism against the people

Some people risked their lives merely by going out at night to search for oxygen for their loved ones when a curfew has been imposed in several cities.

Myanmar’s health system had struggled to contain the deadly virus even before the Feb. 1 coup which toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who recently raised grave concerns about the worsening coronavirus situation through her lawyers.

Thousands of doctors, volunteers and civil servants have joined a mass civil disobedience campaign to oppose the military regime.

“The healthcare system and medical services have all but fallen to the ground in a shambles due to the military’s persecution and terrorism against the people,” said Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for the National Unity Government established by ousted lawmakers.

On July 14, Myanmar recorded 4,047 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 109 deaths, bringing total infections to 201,274 and the death toll to 4,036.

Also Read

Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Vietnam religious asked to care for Covid-19 victims
Vietnam religious asked to care for Covid-19 victims
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Philippine minister under fire over Covid spending claims
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists
Indonesian doctor faces jail for denying Covid-19 exists

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Jul 15, 2021
Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Jul 15, 2021
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Jul 15, 2021
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Jul 15, 2021
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for downsized hajj
Jul 15, 2021
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Jul 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially remake the US hierarchy

Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially re-make the US hierarchy
Pope Francis and womens church work

Pope Francis and women’s (church) work
Flashes of Insight Sacrifice women and ministry in the Catholic Church

Flashes of Insight: Sacrifice, women and ministry in the Catholic Church
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.