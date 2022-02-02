X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar Church leader seeks international help to end stalemate

International community should play its role to stop violence, end political impasse and bring peace, says Cardinal Bo

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 02, 2022 09:55 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account

Feb 1, 2022
3

Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai

Feb 1, 2022
4

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
5

Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights

Feb 2, 2022
6

Indonesian clerics report army chief for insulting Islam

Jan 31, 2022
7

China-backed project hits Cambodian fishermen

Jan 31, 2022
8

Pakistani Church gets its first 'Servant of God'

Feb 1, 2022
9

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians

Feb 1, 2022
10

Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children

Jan 31, 2022
Support UCA News
Myanmar Church leader seeks international help to end stalemate

Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar has appealed to the international community to pay greater attention to solve the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar’s Catholic leader has pleaded with the international community to pay greater attention to end the political stalemate and ongoing violence in the Buddhist-majority country.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Myanmar, marked the first anniversary of the military coup on Feb. 1 by pleading with the military junta to end the violence by heeding peace calls.

One year after the coup, the conflict was becoming “more brutal, the atrocities are more shocking each day,” Cardinal Bo said in a message sent to Vatican agency Fides.

“There is a stalemate. Conflict broke our communities. Rebuilding trust and rebuilding our institutions will be a long arduous task,” said Cardinal Bo, also the president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

Deadly violence has engulfed Myanmar since Feb. 1, 2021, when the military began to use war weapons to crack down on protests against the junta disposing the elected government of the National League for Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military’s attempt to suppress the opposition escalated the situation into a civil war with civilians forming People's Defense Forces to fight the military junta.

It is urgent to stop the fighting, cease the violence, allow humanitarian assistance to the displaced people

"The world can show greater attention to solving the issues of Myanmar. Of course, the world is distracted by the terrible events in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Ethiopia, but Myanmar is also torn apart and the economy is collapsing,” Cardinal Bo said.

"We appreciate that the international community, including China and Japan as well as ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations), has a role to play. The US is encouraging ASEAN to exercise a clear role. In this way ASEAN can also grow in solidarity among its members.” 

ASEAN has refused to allow the junta to represent Myanmar in its gatherings and “has put minimal conditions for Myanmar participation as a member: stop the armed attacks, release all political prisoners, allow dialogue among stakeholders, provide urgent access for humanitarian assistance,” noted the cardinal.

Cardinal Bo said that a year ago, when the violence started, he "pleaded with the army not to inflict harm on the sons and daughters of this nation … I sought release of all political prisoners. I feared for the youth. Those messages remain till today.” 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As a Salesian, he said, he has “special concern" for youth but he is “deeply concerned that this nation may lose its youth either to total frustration or hatred or desire for revenge.”

“It is urgent to stop the fighting, cease the violence, allow humanitarian assistance to the displaced people,” Cardinal Bo stressed.

"The churches have suffered greatly because many of the areas of ethnic minorities where much of the fighting is now have high numbers of Christian people. Churches have been hit by artillery and airstrikes.

“All kinds of people have suffered in this unfortunate tear-filled saga. Everybody is affected. Millions of people are hungry."

Thousands of people are unjustly imprisoned and they should be released immediately, he added. Several of them “were running the government a year ago. They are our people and they need to be released and involved in the reconciliation process,” he said.

Cardinal Bo faced criticism when he shared a cake with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and posed for photos last December. But the cardinal said he was trying to the build peace, a mission of the Church in the world.

“My Christmas meeting was intended to fulfil that mandate. Everyone has a role to play in seeking peace, in praying for peace. Peace is the only way and the Church in Myanmar needs to work together with all other religious brothers and sisters in bringing peace,” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Holocaust museum causes stir in Indonesia
Holocaust museum causes stir in Indonesia
Filipina groups welcome pope's anti-servitude stance
Filipina groups welcome pope's anti-servitude stance
Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar attack on coup anniversary
Two killed, 38 injured in Myanmar attack on coup anniversary
Indonesian Church denies bishop is in critical condition
Indonesian Church denies bishop is in critical condition
Columban-run center offers hope for addicted Myanmar women
Columban-run center offers hope for addicted Myanmar women
Fears for Lao dissident's safety after his arrest in Thailand
Fears for Lao dissident's safety after his arrest in Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

Indian parishes refuse baptism proof for Myanmar refugees
Feb 2, 2022
Myanmar Church leader seeks international help to end stalemate
Feb 2, 2022
Call for Pakistan census delay over declining minority data
Feb 2, 2022
Minorities support former VP's views on India
Feb 2, 2022
Holocaust museum causes stir in Indonesia
Feb 2, 2022
Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
Feb 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
Feb 2, 2022
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
First Nations group from Canada to meet pope in late March

First Nations group from Canada to meet pope in late March
Behind the popes fighting words to women religious

Behind the pope’s “fighting” words to women religious
Are Catholics really interested in Christian unity

Are Catholics really interested in Christian unity?
Fear is a bad teacher

Fear is a bad teacher
Popes February prayer intention is for consecrated women

Pope’s February prayer intention is for consecrated women
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.