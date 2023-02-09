News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar Christians fear martial law spells more attacks

Expansion of martial law to 37 townships 'is likely a pretext to inflict greater repression'

Myanmar Christians fear martial law spells more attacks

The remains of houses in Chan Thar village in Sagaing region which were set on fire by Myanmar's military junta forces on June 7, 2022. (Photo supplied)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: February 09, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: February 09, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Christians and human rights groups fear that martial law recently imposed by the Myanmar army junta in dozens of townships across the country will trigger more attacks on Christian-dominated areas.

The army-controlled State Administration Council imposed martial law on 37 townships in the regions of Sagaing, Magway, Bago and Tanithargyi and in Chin, Kayah, Karen and Mon states, on Feb. 2 after extending a state of emergency for six more months in the civil-war-hit country.

Military commanders have imposed a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and banned gatherings of more than five people in the 37 townships.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

One clergyman from the Sagaing region near Mandalay, who did not wish to be named due to fears for his safety, told UCA News on Feb. 8 that the expansion of martial law could pave the way for more attacks on Christian-majority villages under the pretext of implementing the order.

“On my way back from one village, there was fighting in the area and we had to avoid it,” he said.

“Compounded by internet and telecommunication blackouts, [human] rights could significantly worsen in the areas where martial law has been imposed,” the Chin Human Rights Organization said on its Twitter page on Feb.2.   

Seven townships in western Chin state and four in eastern Kayah state are predominantly Christian and where armed rebel groups, comprising ethnic locals and Christians, have been engaged in fierce fighting with the army following the military coup on Feb.1, 2021.

“It’s not uncommon in Kayah state to hear gunfire on a daily basis. The sound of artillery shelling was heard for the whole of this morning of Feb.9,” said one local Christian resident, who also spoke to UCA News on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

The resident said more and more people are fleeing and roads in southern Shan state which borders Kayah state have been closed following fighting on Feb.8.

Three historic Catholic villages of Chan Thar, Chaung Yoe and Mon Hla in the embattled Sagaing region are also under martial law and no stranger to attacks from the millitary.

In one attack on Jan. 15, the army set ablaze the 129-year-old Assumption Church in Chan Thar, which comes under Mandalay Archdiocese, along with hundreds of homes.

The junta has also launched airstrikes and shelled these areas recently, forcing thousands, including women, children and the elderly, to seek refuge in nearby jungles and churches.

However, the ongoing conflicts, stoked by the ousting of the democratically elected civilian government of Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has seen churches, convents and residences attacked in Christian-majority Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin states, claiming many lives, including pastors.

Christians make up nearly 6 percent of Myanmar’s population of 54 million while Buddhism is the state religion.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Tougher challenges ahead for Indonesia’s moderate Islam Tougher challenges ahead for Indonesia’s moderate Islam
Korean Church apologizes to Vietnam for war massacres Korean Church apologizes to Vietnam for war massacres
Over 100 priests, nuns persecuted in 2022, says report Over 100 priests, nuns persecuted in 2022, says report
China slams Biden for 'irresponsible' remarks on Xi China slams Biden for 'irresponsible' remarks on Xi
Myanmar Christians fear martial law spells more attacks Myanmar Christians fear martial law spells more attacks
Turkey, Syria quake toll tops 15,000, people still trapped Turkey, Syria quake toll tops 15,000, people still trapped
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Samarinda

Archdiocese of Samarinda

In a land area of 211,440 square kilometers, the archdiocese of Samarinda is located in eastern part of Kalimantan,

Read more
Diocese of Vasai

Diocese of Vasai

In a land area of 6,693 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the ten taluks of the civil district of Thane

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian

Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian (Shihtsien) is a Latin pre-diocesan missionary jurisdiction of the

Read more
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.