Myanmar Christians face harsh curbs on religious activities

Authorities seek names of priests, lists of churchgoers with phone numbers at Sunday services, and even funerals

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 29, 2021, shows smoke and fire from Thantlang, in Chin State, where more than 160 buildings were destroyed caused by shelling from Junta military troops, according to local media. (Photo: AFP)

Christians in Myanmar’s conflict-torn Chin state are facing increasing restrictions on their religious activities, including Sunday services, by the military junta under the recently extended martial law.

Military commanders are enforcing a strict 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and a ban on gatherings of more than five people in seven of the nine townships in the Christian stronghold in western Myanmar

A Church source from Chin state said the new rules are affecting local Christians as the junta wants them to seek permission for holding Sunday services seven days in advance.

“It is a difficult situation and holding Church-related activities including Sunday services is proving very tough under the new rules,” the source told UCA News.

Christian leaders from various denominations in Hakha, the capital of Chin state, recently met with local military officials to discuss a way out and since then Sunday services are allowed.

But the local authorities are asking churches to provide them with the names of priests, lists of churchgoers, and phone numbers of those who attend the services.

"Junta’s application of martial law allows for even further repression"

A pastor from Mindat township in southern Chin state who did not wish to be identified, said: “We were asked to inform local authorities about regular churchgoers and also about other gatherings including funeral services.”

He added that communities in Mindat were also facing information blackouts as telephone and internet lines were cut off making it difficult to be updated on the situation in the region.

The imposition of stricter rules follows the junta’s declaration of martial law on Feb. 2 across 37 townships in Sagaing, Magway, Bago, and Tanitharyi and in Kayah, Karen, and Mon states after extending a state of emergency for six more months in the war-torn country.

On Feb.22, the junta announced martial law in three more townships in the northwestern Sagaing region where it is struggling to keep control due to growing resistance by militia groups.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the junta’s application of martial law allows for even further repression of “basic rights to free expression, peaceful assembly, and association.”

“In essence, these martial law orders all but guarantee that ongoing military abuses remain unchecked and those responsible unaccountable,” Manny Maung, Myanmar Researcher, Asia Division at HRW, said in a report released on Feb. 27.

The mountainous and underdeveloped Chin state, where 85 percent of its 478,000 people are Christians, has been at the forefront of resistance to the junta due to which it has also witnessed fierce retaliatory attacks including air strikes, heavy artillery, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Hakha and Kalay dioceses that cover Chin state and parts of the Sagaing region have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

Hundreds of people have been arbitrarily detained and dozens killed while over 70 religious buildings including dozens of churches have been destroyed since the military seized power in February 2021, according to the Chin Human Rights Organization.

The Southeast Asian country was ranked 14th on Open Doors USA’s 2022 World Watch list of countries where Christians face the most severe persecution.

Christians make up some 6 percent of Myanmar’s population of 54 million, while Buddhism is the state religion with nearly 89 percent of the population adhering to it.

