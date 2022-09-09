Myanmar Catholics pray to Mary for peace

Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar group launches nine-day prayer campaign

Protesters hold banners as they take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Sagaing township in Sagaing division, Myanmar on Sept. 7. (Photo: AFP)

Catholics, a minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, have sought Marian intervention to bring peace to the country, which has been mired in humanitarian and political crises since the February 2021 military coup.

The Independent Catholics for Justice in Myanmar, a local group of priests, religious and laypeople, launched a novena prayer campaign ahead of the feast of the birth of Mary on Sept. 8.

The group urged Catholics across the conflict-stricken country to take part in the prayer campaign with the aim of bringing peace and justice and building a federal democracy.

Thousands of Catholics joined the nine-day prayer campaign and the feast day programs, which were held in various parishes including those in Yangon and Mandalay.

Some devotees wore saffron clothes and while some others joined without footwear to express their humility and their devotion to Mary, considered the spiritual mother of the Church.

St. Anthony Church in Yangon, the commercial hub of Myanmar, drew thousands to the Marian celebration.

"Birthday presents which Mother Mary wants from us are to be humble and to listen to the words of God"

Auxiliary bishop John Saw Yaw Han of Yangon called on Catholics to love the truth no matter the difficulties and challenges they face.

“What kind of presents did we bring to come and celebrate the birthday of our mother, Mary? The birthday presents which Mother Mary wants from us are to be humble and to listen to the words of God,” Bishop Yaw Han said in a homily during the Mass on Sept. 8.

The annual celebration had been halted over the past couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and political instability.

A Catholic from Mandalay who participated in the prayer campaign said she joined the Mass online and recited the prayers at home.

“I pray to Mary not only for peace in my country but for the people who have been affected by the ongoing conflict and take refuge in makeshift camps and jungles,” she said.

Another devotee said: “Mother Mary, give us the grace to become a peaceful nation.”

"Churches, convents and other Christian institutions are being targeted"

The celebration of the feast day of the birth of Mary comes amid a background of growing armed resistance against the military junta, which has unleashed air strikes and artillery shelling against civilians, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes and seek refuge in nearby jungles or churches.

Churches, convents and other Christian institutions are being targeted while priests and pastors have been arrested in the predominantly Christian areas of Kayah, Chin and Kachin states.

Thousands of Christians including Catholics have become internally displaced persons due to the conflict which has affected the dioceses of Loikaw, Pekhon, Hakha, Kalay and Mandalay.

Pope Francis has shown his solidarity with the people of Myanmar by repeatedly calling for an end to the violence and returning to the negotiation table for peace and reconciliation.

Latest News