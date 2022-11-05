News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Myanmar Catholics observe All Souls' Day despite conflict

Hundreds attend Masses and light candles at cemeteries to remember the departed

Myanmar Catholics observe All Souls' Day despite conflict

Catholics light candles and offer prayers at the cemetery in Loikaw, capital of Kayah state, on Nov. 2. (Photo: Christ the King Cathedral)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 05, 2022 04:42 AM GMT

Updated: November 05, 2022 04:48 AM GMT

Catholics in war-torn Myanmar observed All Souls Day by attending Masses, lighting candles and singing songs amid the ongoing conflict.

A group of devotees sang gospel songs at the foot of the hill where graves are situated in a village in Demoso township, Loikaw diocese, which covers northeastern Kayah state.

Loikaw diocese is one of the hardest hit areas among the dioceses in Myanmar where the military has actively engaged with local militia groups by deploying air strikes and artillery shelling that has led to thousands of people seeking refuge in the jungles.

In another area in Demoso township, there were dozens of graves with wooden crosses where friends and relatives placed flowers and prayed for departed youths who sacrificed their lives resisting the military rule, according to a video taken by a local news outlet.

Church sources said parishes in the diocese which are not affected by the conflict could celebrate All Souls Day but some could not do so due to the instability.

Bishop John Saw Yaw Han, auxiliary bishop of Yangon, has called on Catholics to give a hand to people who are in need of help and to stand with them.

“Let us try to give our time for the people who most need our help and invest our time with them to be near God,” Bishop Yaw Han said in a homily on Nov. 2.

In a historic Catholic village in the embattled Sagaing region, hundreds of parishioners went to the cemetery and prayed for the souls of the departed despite gunfire being heard in the surrounding areas.

Many displaced Catholics in Mandalay archdiocese which covers parts of the Sagaing region, however, could not go back to their villages and observe the commemoration of the departed in churches where they have taken refuge after fleeing from their homes following the military raids since early this year.

The prayers for the departed came as Myanmar continues to witness armed resistance against the military junta which ousted the elected civilian government in February 2021.

Military offensives have destroyed villages and killed hundreds of civilians. Churches, Church-run facilities and Christian villages have been attacked and badly damaged.

Christians are a minority in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, accounting for 6.2 percent of its 54 million people.

Kachin, Chin, Karen and Kayah states, which are predominantly Christian regions, have been facing oppression and persecution at the hands of the military for decades.

