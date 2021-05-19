Myanmar Catholics inspired by pope's message of hope and unity

Pope Francis celebrates a special Mass for the community of Rome's faithful of Myanmar in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on May 16. (Photo: AFP)

Even on a Sunday, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng was not taking a rest from caring for patients at a Catholic-run clinic in Kachin state in northern Myanmar.

But she tried to find time to watch a special Mass presided over by Pope Francis in Rome on May 16 which hundreds of priests, nuns and seminarians from Myanmar joined.

Sister Nu Tawng said she couldn’t join the other nuns in the convent as she needed to be at the clinic but she found it very encouraging and was inspired by the words of the Holy Father and his attention to Myanmar’s crisis.

“It shows that the pope hears the voices and cries of the people in Myanmar. He shows the love of the father for his children,” Sister Nu Tawng told UCA News.

The Kachin nun is an icon of peace after attracting global attention with her fearless and inspiring example of confronting security forces and pleading with them not to harm unarmed civilians protesting against the Feb. 1 coup.

