Myanmar bishop goes online to provide spiritual nourishment

Bishop John Hsan Hgyi celebrates a Mass that was broadcast online on Dec. 14, 2020. (Photo supplied)

For Bishop John Hsane Hgyi, a pandemic and a military coup were not enough to prevent him from providing his flock with spiritual nourishment even for one day.

The bishop of Pathein in the Irrawaddy Delta in southern Myanmar is one of the most active internet users among church leaders in the predominantly Buddhist country.

He started to use the internet to communicate with the faithful inside Myanmar and beyond in mid-2020 when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit Myanmar.

Churches across the country were closed for nearly nine months last year and church services needed to move online. Some dioceses broadcast daily Bible reflections, Eucharistic adoration and Divine Mercy novena prayers.

Various dioceses have continued to broadcast livestreamed Mass on Sundays, Divine Mercy prayers and other prayer programs despite churches resuming public Masses in January.

