Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support

Archbishop Marco Tin Win stands in front of Sacred Heart Cathedral holding a sign calling for the release of detained leaders while anti-coup protesters march on the streets in Mandalay on Feb. 8. (Photo: RVA Myanmar Service)

As thousands of people took to the streets of cities across Myanmar to show their opposition to the military coup, a bishop from the Buddhist-majority country showed his moral support for them.

Archbishop Marco Tin Win of Mandalay did not hesitate to set aside his daily duties and stand in front of Sacred Heart Cathedral with some priests.

He held a placard with the words “People’s desire — Free detained leaders, oppose military rule” in the Burmese script as thousands of anti-coup protesters rallied in the streets of Mandalay on Feb. 8.

It was a rare display of moral support from a Catholic leader in a country where Christians are a minority and Catholics account for around 700,000 of the 54 million people.

Click here to read the full article