Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Ukrainians living in South Korea and supporters hold placards during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine near the Russian embassy in Seoul on Feb. 28. (Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP)

Myanmar has backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “justified” in sharp contrast to the remaining nine members of ASEAN who have urged peaceful dialogue in a bid to de-escalate the war and find a resolution in accordance with international law.

Russia is a major ally of Myanmar and has conducted arms deals with Naypyidaw since last year’s coup ousted the elected civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which resulted in ASEAN banning the junta from its annual summits.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a statement that the Russian military had “carried out what is justified for the sustainability of their country's sovereignty ... Russia shows its position to the world as a world power.” The statement was also released in Russian.

Russian military forces have met with stiff resistance since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24, prompting a fierce international reaction, unprecedented sanctions and a rush of arms from Western countries to Ukraine

Pope Francis has also phoned the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, offering his encouragement and promising “I will do everything I can” to help.

He also broke usual diplomatic practice by visiting the Russian embassy to the Holy See to express his concern over the war.

ASEAN, meanwhile, has called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogue through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation.

“We believe that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control,” the regional bloc said in a statement.

“For peace, security and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations.”

That was followed by a stern warning from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the current chair of ASEAN, who warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he might not succeed in ousting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“In my personal opinion, the Russian forces may not be able to overthrow Ukraine through the use of military means and it is the same for Ukraine,” he said in a statement.

“This may not be possible even if Russia occupies the whole of Ukraine’s territory and murders or arrests Ukraine’s president. Will the Ukrainians remain silent? Look at some countries like Iraq, Syria, Libya. Has war in those countries ended? The only possible solution is peaceful negotiations.”

Indonesia and Singapore have also condemned the invasion while ASEAN members Brunei, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam — another close military partner of Russia — have been criticized for ambivalence.