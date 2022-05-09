News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village

At least 20 houses were burned during a military assault on Chan Thar village in Sagaing region

Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village

The burned remains of buildings after air strikes and mortar attacks by the Myanmar military on a village in Doo Tha Htoo district in eastern Myanmar's Kayin state on May 3. (Photo: Free Burma Rangers/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 09, 2022 09:11 AM GMT

Updated: May 09, 2022 09:29 AM GMT

The military has continued to target a historic Catholic village in Myanmar’s central Bamar heartland while the junta’s assault on civilians in predominantly Christian regions remains unabated.

At least 20 houses were burned during a military raid on Chan Thar village in the Sagaing region on May 7, according to local sources.

The raid prompted thousands of people to flee their homes to nearby safe areas. There were no reported civilian casualties from the assault.

“It’s so sad to hear the houses were burned down and destroyed with an intentional attitude,” said a priest from Chan Thar village.

A local Catholic said it was a sorrowful day as her home as well as those of her uncle, aunt and sister were among the houses burned. “How can I give moral support to the relatives and other villagers?” she asked.

The attack on the Catholic village came amid an escalation in fighting between the military and people’s defense forces (PDFs) in nearby areas.

Since January, thousands of Catholics from the village in a region where Christians and Buddhists have coexisted peacefully for decades have fled to safe areas near Mandalay

The village had already been raided at least three times by the military. Two people including one who was mentally disabled were shot dead and three people severely beaten in a raid on Jan. 10 while junta troops destroyed statues and looted property.

Since January, thousands of Catholics from the village in a region where Christians and Buddhists have coexisted peacefully for decades have fled to safe areas near Mandalay.

Three historic Catholic villages in Sagaing region, the Bamar heartland where resistance has been growing to the military among PDFs, have been targeted, while the military has continued attacking civilians’ homes and churches in predominantly Christian regions including Kayah state in eastern Myanmar.

Three villages in Mandalay archdiocese — Chaung Yoe, Monhla and Chan Thar — are known as Bayingyi villages where people are descended from Portuguese adventurers who arrived in the 16th and 17th centuries. The villages have produced many bishops, priests and religious nuns and brothers.

Last June, dozens of soldiers raided the Assumption Church and its clergy house in Chan Thar village and arrested six priests over suspected links to civil resistance groups.

Furthermore, some 100 soldiers raided the compound of Sacred Heart Cathedral in central Mandalay and searched every building thoroughly including the archbishop's house and clergy home for hidden weapons on April 8.

The conflict, particularly in predominantly Christian regions inhabited by the Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin minorities, has resulted in churches being shelled and raided. Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians have been killed.

Thousands of people including Catholics from Kayah, Chin, Karen and Kachin regions have been displaced and desperately need food, medicines and shelter as the junta has blocked humanitarian assistance, according to aid groups.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Scourge of child labor shames Asia Scourge of child labor shames Asia
Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village
Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls
Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency
Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment
Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia says Catholic nun

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia, says Catholic nun

Cambodia’s National Assembly has unanimously voted to conclude the Khmer Rouge Tribunal’s activities this year-end

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.