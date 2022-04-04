News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Myanmar activists call for boycott of junta's water festival

Military regime accused of exploiting New Year event to show world that peace and stability have been restored

Myanmar activists call for boycott of junta's water festival

People perform rituals while visiting Shwedagon Pagoda following the Thingyan festival that marks the Burmese New Year in Yangon on April 17, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 04, 2022 05:49 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2022 06:12 AM GMT

Myanmar pro-democracy activists have called on the public not to take part in the junta-sponsored Thingyan water festival in mid-April to show solidarity with those oppressed by the military’s brutal crackdown.

The General Strike Coordination Body (GSCB) said the junta is planning to hold Myanmar’s New Year water festival and other celebrations as part of an effort to show the world that peace and stability have been restored in the country.

“We urge you not to participate in the junta-arranged water festival and other celebrations as we need to show our solidarity with the martyrs who gave their lives, thousands of internally displaced persons, those involved in the civil disobedience movement, and for the people’s defense forces and ethnic armed groups who are fighting the junta,” the GSCB said in an April 3 statement.

The group also called on the public to keep in mind the “revolution Thingyan” instead of “happy Thingyan” as it is held at a time of revolt against military dictators.

On April 3, a group of young people took to the streets of Yangon, the commercial hub, to show their opposition to the celebrations being arranged by the junta.

They held placards which said “The junta-sponsored Thingyan is not goodness for us” and “It will be a happy Thingyan if heroes, PDF, CDM take part in it.”

The junta also announced that international flights — which have been banned for two years — will resume on April 17 to attract tourists from around the world and to show the world that stability has been restored

The water festival to usher in the Buddhist New Year falls on April 13-16 this year.

The celebrations were not held under the Aung San Suu Kyi-led government in 2020 due to the pandemic and last year’s celebrations were also shuttered due to the military coup.

Officials from the junta have made preparations and started construction of streetside stages to splash water onto crowds of people in major cities such as Naypyitaw, Yangon and Mandalay next week.

The junta also announced that international flights — which have been banned for two years — will resume on April 17 to attract tourists from around the world and to show the world that stability has been restored.

However, the junta has continued its reign of terror in several regions of the country including the Christian-majority states of Kayah, Chin, Kachin and Kayin as well as the Bamar heartland areas of Sagaing and Magway.

Reports on the military raiding villages, burning homes, killing civilians, making arbitrary arrests and looting property appear daily in local media.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a March 15 report that Myanmar’s security forces have shown a “flagrant disregard for human life, bombarding populated areas with airstrikes and heavy weapons and deliberately targeting civilians.”

On April 1, the UN Human Rights Council passed a resolution calling for an end to the illicit transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Myanmar in order to prevent further violations of international humanitarian law and abuses of human rights.

More than 1,700 people have been killed by security forces and about 12,000 detained since the coup 14 months ago ousted the elected civilian government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi.

