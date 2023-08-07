Mutual trade bans sour Japan-China relations

The dangers of an escalation would affect not only the two major Asian players but also the global economy

A man rides a bicycle past a monument in memory of the victims of the Tokyo air raids during World War II, at Yokoamicho Park in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo on Aug. 6. It serves as a blunt reminder that the current retaliation game between Japan and China is not just about economic measures but also carries deep-seated historical and geopolitical undertones. (Photo: AFP)

In the intricate landscape of international relations, a high-stakes retaliation scenario has begun to unfold between two major Asian players: Japan and China.

The brewing conflict, centered on trade restrictions and diplomatic maneuvers, carries substantial implications for both regional stability and global economic dynamics.

And we cannot but notice how the ongoing exchange of punitive measures is reminiscent of past retaliations among Asian countries, showcasing the intricate nature of international politics and its impact on economies and societies.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The escalation of tensions between Japan and China has been visibly driven by a sequence of strategic moves that echo the retaliatory strategies of the past.

The starting point can be traced to Japan's imposition of chip export restrictions, aimed predominantly at curtailing the supply of crucial semiconductor materials to China's tech industry as we previously detailed in another commentary.

This move, while not explicitly pinpointing China as the only country that would be targeted by the ban, was ostensibly motivated by national security concerns.

"The timing and specificity of this response point to a calculated and strategic retaliation"

However, on the mainland, on the west side of the Japan Sea, it has been interpreted as a signal of Japan's alignment with Western powers, specifically the United States, and efforts to curtail China's technological and military rise.

China didn’t just wait around to react and its response was swift and targeted. It imposed a ban on fish imports from Japan.

Interestingly, China justified this move by pointing to the Fukushima water release issue, paradoxically presenting itself as a champion of environmental and public health concerns while on its soil many new coal plants are being built as we speak.

However, the timing and specificity of this response point to a calculated and strategic retaliation, underscoring the complexity of the diplomatic game being played.

The current tit-for-tat exchange between Japan and China is not an isolated incident in the annals of Asian history. In fact, the region has witnessed several instances of retaliatory actions that have shaken diplomatic ties and had far-reaching consequences.

One of the most notable examples is the prolonged dispute between South Korea and Japan over historical grievances, which led to trade restrictions and escalations. Japan's imposition of export controls on key chemicals to South Korea in 2019, ostensibly due to security concerns, triggered retaliatory measures, demonstrating the power of economic instruments in political conflicts.

Interestingly enough both Japan and South Korea are now on much friendlier terms, as they realized they share common economic and security interests. Both countries are major global economies and have a stake in regional stability. This shared interest can serve as a foundation for dialogue and cooperation.

Both countries also face common regional security challenges, such as North Korea's nuclear ambitions which lead to a willingness to cooperate on security and intelligence matters.

"The current retaliation game is not just about economic measures but also carries deep-seated historical and geopolitical undertones"

Similarly, China and Japan have had their share of historical tensions, notably surrounding disputed territories such as the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands.

In 2012, a diplomatic standoff ensued leading to a wave of anti-Japanese protests in China and subsequent disruptions in bilateral trade.

These historical events serve as a blunt reminder that the current retaliation game is not just about economic measures but also carries deep-seated historical and geopolitical undertones.

For Japan, the export restrictions are partially fueled by its alliance with Western powers as part of a broader strategy to contain China's technological ascendancy. This is further compounded by security concerns, given China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

China's responses, including the fish import ban, are multifaceted as well. While environmental concerns are mentioned, the move can also be seen as a signal to Japan that China is willing to respond in kind to economic pressure.

Additionally, these measures serve to reinforce China's self-proclaimed role as a responsible global actor, advocating for environmental welfare.

However, the dangers of an escalation in this retaliation game are significant. Both countries stand to lose economically and diplomatically.

Economic ties between the two nations are deeply interconnected, with cross-border investments and supply chains forming an integral part of their economies.

Japanese exports to China include a wide range of products, from automobiles and electronics to machinery and chemicals. These exports contribute significantly to Japan's economy.

On the other hand, China is also an important source of imports for Japan. Chinese products, including consumer goods, electronics, and industrial machinery, are widely consumed and play a role in various sectors of the Japanese economy.

An escalation in mutual bans would affect not only Japan and China but also the broader international economy.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News