Muted celebrations again for Philippine festival

A devotee carries his family's religious icons of Santo Nino (holy child) to be blessed by priests during the annual festival on Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Cebu Archdiocese in the Philippines says it has been forced to reimpose strict Covid-19 pandemic protocols for traditional festivities to honor the Child Jesus, or Santo Nino, for a second straight year.

The festival, which usually lasts just over a week, is the oldest in the Philippines and attracts tens of thousands of devotees each year, culminating with the feast of Santo Nino on the third Sunday of January.

Celebrations mark the occasion when a dark wooden image of the baby Jesus was presented to the wife of Cebu’s local chieftain by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521.

The image is the oldest Spanish relic in the Philippines, highly revered, and is kept in the Minor Basilica of the Holy Child of Cebu.

“After assessment and discernment of the risks brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Basilica Friars together with the Cebu City government and the Emergency Operation Center, Cebu City has decided to hold virtual novena Masses during the fiesta,” the archdiocese announced on its Facebook page.

It said it would broadcast all novena masses on its social media platforms and on radio and television networks.

We appeal for understanding from all Cebuanos and devotees … as we take precautionary measures to protect the health of all

The church where the Santo Nino is kept will be open for devotees who wish to pray and venerate the image from 4.30am to 7.30pm during the festival.

“But we will regulate the number of people who can go inside the basilica. Devotees need to be patient,” the announcement said.

Festival organizers urged devotees to show understanding and respect the decision.

“We appeal for understanding from all Cebuanos and devotees … as we take precautionary measures to protect the health of all. It is our moral and Christian obligation to protect one another against Covid-19,” Father Nelson Zerda, the basilica rector, told Catholic-run Radio Veritas.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He was referring to some of the canceled festival highlights such as carnival street dances through the central Philippine city, the Fluvial Procession, Penitential Walk of Jesus and the Solemn Foot Procession usually attended by thousands of Catholics, both local and foreign.

The decision to cancel most of the traditional events was mainly a result of Cebu’s low immunization coverage rate, city officials said.

However, Covid-19 infections have dropped significantly since the beginning of November, according to the city’s Emergency Operations Center which reported 216 active cases as of Nov. 4.

“We don’t want to waste the gains we have made in the past months,” city councilor Joel Garganera told reporters when commenting on the cancellation of the mass festival gatherings.