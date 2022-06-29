News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Muslims accused of beheading Indian tailor in prophet row

Authorities in the western city of Udaipur shut down the internet and restricted gatherings after a gory video of the attack

Policemen patrol Ajmer on June 29 following the alleged beheading of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in Udaipur, which was placed under partial curfew to guard against potential sectarian violence after a video purporting to show the attack went viral

Policemen patrol Ajmer on June 29 following the alleged beheading of a Hindu tailor by two Muslim men in Udaipur, which was placed under partial curfew to guard against potential sectarian violence after a video purporting to show the attack went viral. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Udaipur

By AFP, Udaipur

Published: June 29, 2022 06:55 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2022 07:08 AM GMT

Indian police have arrested two Muslim men after they allegedly beheaded a Hindu tailor on camera over his support online for a former ruling party official whose remarks about the Prophet Muhammad sparked global protests.
 
Authorities in the western city of Udaipur shut down the internet and restricted gatherings after a gory video of the attack was posted online, drawing huge numbers of viewers.
 
Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party until her sacking this month, sparked a furore in the Islamic world when she commented on the relationship between the prophet and his youngest wife on a TV show.
 
The remarks sparked widespread protests in India and abroad, with Muslims demanding she be severely punished, and the row has since sparked violence in Udaipur.
 
"Both the accused in the killing have been arrested and we will ensure strict punishment and speedy justice," Ashok Gehlot, chief minister in the state of Rajasthan, where Udaipur is located, said on Twitter.
 
Gehlot appealed to people to stay calm and not share the video as it would "serve the attackers' motive of creating discord in society."
Sharma has not been seen in public since her remarks sparked uproar and embroiled India in a diplomatic storm, with the governments of nearly 20 countries calling in Indian envoys for an explanation
According to local media, the victim was a tailor who shared a post supporting Sharma about 10 days ago and had since received death threats.
 
The assailants came to his shop posing as customers before attacking him with large knives.
 
Authorities rushed additional police into Udaipur after the arrests on June 28 to counter any religious unrest.
 
Sharma has not been seen in public since her remarks sparked uproar and embroiled India in a diplomatic storm, with the governments of nearly 20 countries calling in Indian envoys for an explanation.
 
The row followed anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the prophet.
 
Images of the prophet are strictly forbidden in Sunni Islam. French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job From pariah to president: Marcos takes over Philippines' top job
Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh Church-run drug rehab center honored in Bangladesh
Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president Pope Francis congratulates next Philippine president
Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka Fuel crisis disrupts lives across Sri Lanka
Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election Cambodia's Hun Sen confirms next year's general election
World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar World leaders renew calls for releasing political prisoners in Myanmar
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

Those who decide and those who carry out the orders

A synodal Church must listen to the voice of all the baptized

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.