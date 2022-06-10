Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope

Manila Archdiocese in the Philippine capital has started the construction of the first exorcism center in Asia. The Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists said construction of St. Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism began on Monday in the Makati business district.

The group, composed of priests under Manila Archdiocese, is affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists based in Rome, Italy. It says the center comes in response to the rising number of possessions in the Philippines and growing demands to train budding exorcists in the region.

Cardinal Jose Advincula (right) and Father Jose Francisco Syquia, chief exorcist of Manila Archdiocese, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the exorcism center in Manila. (Photo supplied)

The group said that Manila’s archbishop, Cardinal Jose Advincula, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the center last month.

The center will be led by Father Jose Francisco Syquia, chief exorcist of Manila Archdiocese, and will have a chapel dedicated to Mother Mary.

Police in the eastern Indian state of Manipur have arrested a suspect in connection with bomb blasts on the premises of a Catholic school and near a shop in state capital Imphal.

46 year old Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha, allegedly had with him a cache of explosives, detonators and wires similar to the ones used in the explosions. No one was injured in the blast at Little Flower School last Sunday, but it damaged some portions of the school building and shocked Christians in the state.

An aerial view of Imphal city, the capital of Manipur in northeast India, where Christians were stunned by a bomb blast at the premises of a prominent Catholic school on June 5. (Photo: AFP)

Police suspect the attacker was recruited by the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, an armed rebel group. To protest the attack, all Catholic education institutes remained closed on Tuesday.

Christian leaders condemned the violent act and called on authorities to root out conspiracies against Christians in a state that has a history of armed insurgency that has also targeted the Christian community. Christians make up about 41 percent of an estimated 3 million people in Manipur.

Sri Lankan activists have called on authorities not to arrest a prominent activist nun who has supported anti-government protests. Police summoned Sister Mary Sonali of the Apostolic Carmel congregation on Tuesday to record a statement about an arson attack.

The nun has been accused of inciting people to resort to violence and setting fire to houses. Social activist Shehan Malaka Gamage said police have been acting at the behest of the government in suppressing protests by arresting social and religious activists.

A Sri Lankan security officer kicks a burning tyre thrown by demonstrators to block a road during a protest against the scarcity of fuel in Colombo on June 7. (Photo: AFP)

Recently, several Buddhist monks were jailed on baseless allegations. Sister Sonali is a teacher and principal who expressed solidarity with anti-government protesters amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka since it gained independence.

As millions suffer from acute shortages of essentials including food, medicines, cooking gas and fuel, nationwide protests have erupted. The crisis forced Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign, but his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to quit.

Christian youth in Bangladesh have joined efforts to help the victims of deadly blast and fire at a shipping container depot in southeastern Chittagong. Some 41 people died and scores were injured after fire swept through the B.M. container depot in Sitakunda near Chittagong port on Sunday.

Catholic and Protestant youth along with their friends rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where most of the wounded received treatment for their injuries. They donated blood, food and medicines for patients and arranged ambulances to transport the injured to the hospital.

People hold portraits of victims of a fire that broke out in a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda to pay tribute during a candlelight vigil in Dhaka on June 6. (Photo: AFP)

Meanwhile, Catholics in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka and elsewhere marched on the streets to demand justice for the bombing of a Catholic church in Gopalganj district by Islamic extremists in 2001 that left 10 Catholics dead and many injured.

During the rally last Sunday, the protesters also called for justice for Catholic grocer Sunil Gomes, who was hacked to death by militants in Natore district in 2016. Police have not filed charges in either case.

Christian activists in Pakistan have hailed Lahore High Court decision to grant bail to a mentally challenged Christian man facing a blasphemy charge. Stephen Masih got bail following an appeal from United Nations human rights experts.