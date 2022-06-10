Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope

The Indonesian government has invited Pope Francis to visit the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.
Indonesia has officially invited Pope Francis to visit the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. Country’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday and delivered the invitation letter on behalf of President Joko Widodo.
Archbishop Yohanes Harun Yuwono, chairman of the Indonesian bishops’ Commission for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, said Catholics are elated about the invitation as they are eager to see the pope.
Christians make up 24 million of Indonesia’s estimated population of more than 270 million. Catholics account for about 7 million. The country has six organized religions— Buddhism, Catholicism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Islam and Protestantism — and around 200 traditional beliefs.
Pope Paul VI visited Indonesia in 1970 and Pope John Paul II in 1989. Pope Francis was supposed to visit Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea in 2020 but cancelled the trip due to the Covid19 pandemic.
Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas shakes Pope Francis’ hand at the Vatican on June 8. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Religious Affairs)
Manila Archdiocese in the Philippine capital has started the construction of the first exorcism center in Asia. The Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists said construction of St. Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism began on Monday in the Makati business district.
The group, composed of priests under Manila Archdiocese, is affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists based in Rome, Italy. It says the center comes in response to the rising number of possessions in the Philippines and growing demands to train budding exorcists in the region.
Cardinal Jose Advincula (right) and Father Jose Francisco Syquia, chief exorcist of Manila Archdiocese, at the ground-breaking ceremony for the exorcism center in Manila. (Photo supplied)
The group said that Manila’s archbishop, Cardinal Jose Advincula, led the groundbreaking ceremony for the center last month.
The center will be led by Father Jose Francisco Syquia, chief exorcist of Manila Archdiocese, and will have a chapel dedicated to Mother Mary.
Police in the eastern Indian state of Manipur have arrested a suspect in connection with bomb blasts on the premises of a Catholic school and near a shop in state capital Imphal.
46 year old Thounaojam Rishi Luwangcha, allegedly had with him a cache of explosives, detonators and wires similar to the ones used in the explosions. No one was injured in the blast at Little Flower School last Sunday, but it damaged some portions of the school building and shocked Christians in the state.
An aerial view of Imphal city, the capital of Manipur in northeast India, where Christians were stunned by a bomb blast at the premises of a prominent Catholic school on June 5. (Photo: AFP)
Police suspect the attacker was recruited by the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, an armed rebel group. To protest the attack, all Catholic education institutes remained closed on Tuesday.
Christian leaders condemned the violent act and called on authorities to root out conspiracies against Christians in a state that has a history of armed insurgency that has also targeted the Christian community. Christians make up about 41 percent of an estimated 3 million people in Manipur.
Sri Lankan activists have called on authorities not to arrest a prominent activist nun who has supported anti-government protests. Police summoned Sister Mary Sonali of the Apostolic Carmel congregation on Tuesday to record a statement about an arson attack.
The nun has been accused of inciting people to resort to violence and setting fire to houses. Social activist Shehan Malaka Gamage said police have been acting at the behest of the government in suppressing protests by arresting social and religious activists.
A Sri Lankan security officer kicks a burning tyre thrown by demonstrators to block a road during a protest against the scarcity of fuel in Colombo on June 7. (Photo: AFP)
Recently, several Buddhist monks were jailed on baseless allegations. Sister Sonali is a teacher and principal who expressed solidarity with anti-government protesters amid the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka since it gained independence.
As millions suffer from acute shortages of essentials including food, medicines, cooking gas and fuel, nationwide protests have erupted. The crisis forced Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign, but his brother President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused to quit.
Christian youth in Bangladesh have joined efforts to help the victims of deadly blast and fire at a shipping container depot in southeastern Chittagong. Some 41 people died and scores were injured after fire swept through the B.M. container depot in Sitakunda near Chittagong port on Sunday.
Catholic and Protestant youth along with their friends rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where most of the wounded received treatment for their injuries. They donated blood, food and medicines for patients and arranged ambulances to transport the injured to the hospital.
People hold portraits of victims of a fire that broke out in a shipping container storage facility in Sitakunda to pay tribute during a candlelight vigil in Dhaka on June 6. (Photo: AFP)
Meanwhile, Catholics in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka and elsewhere marched on the streets to demand justice for the bombing of a Catholic church in Gopalganj district by Islamic extremists in 2001 that left 10 Catholics dead and many injured.
During the rally last Sunday, the protesters also called for justice for Catholic grocer Sunil Gomes, who was hacked to death by militants in Natore district in 2016. Police have not filed charges in either case.
Christian activists in Pakistan have hailed Lahore High Court decision to grant bail to a mentally challenged Christian man facing a blasphemy charge. Stephen Masih got bail following an appeal from United Nations human rights experts.
Masih was accused of committing blasphemy by a Muslim mob in Punjab province in March 2019. His family home was set on fire. In July last year, doctors in Lahore reported that Masih was suffering from bipolar disorder and declared him unfit to stand trial.
Voice of Justice chairman Joseph Jansen (right) meets with European parliamentarian Charlie Weimers in May at the European Parliament. (Photo: Voice of Justice)
Blasphemy is a highly sensitive issue in Pakistan and can be punishable by death. Socially, a mere allegation of blasphemy can trigger rioting leading to extrajudicial killings.
In May, 80-year-old Muhammad Sharif was beheaded for allegedly desecrating the flag of a religious organization. The Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice documented at least false 1,949 blasphemy allegations that led to prolonged trials and displacement for victims from 1985 to 2021.
Myanmar’s military has continued to attack a historic Catholic village, Chan Thar, amid an offensive against Christians in the Buddhist-majority Sagaing region. The attack is second time in a month. More than two-thirds of some 500 houses in the village were destroyed after soldiers set them on fire.
On May 7, some 20 houses were destroyed in another military arson attack. The troops used artillery shelling before entering the village and setting fire to houses.
Burned remains of houses after airstrikes and mortar attacks by the Myanmar military on a village in Doo Tha Htoo district in eastern Myanmar's Kayin state on May 3. (Photo: Free Burma Rangers/AFP)
Catholics have expressed disappointment over the attacks as three villages — Chaung Yoe, Monhla and Chan Thar which comes under Mandalay Archdiocese and are known for their centuries-old Catholic heritage in the Bamar-majority Buddhist heartland.
Local Catholics trace their ancestry to Portuguese adventurers of the 16th and 17th centuries. The villages have produced many bishops, priests and religious nuns and brothers. In an earlier raid in May, the military destroyed 320 out of 350 houses in Chaung Yoe village.
A South Korean Catholic group, One Body and One Spirit, has started the second round of a fundraising campaign for victims of the war in Ukraine.
The group carried out its first campaign from March 7 to April 30 and the second campaign will run until July 31. Following the first campaign, it donated funds equivalent to 350,000 US dollars for emergency relief operations in Ukraine through Caritas.
Two boys sit on swings in a playground in front of a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodyanka on June 7 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)
Another 100,000 US dollars were sent for Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries through Caritas Czech Republic. The funds have been used for providing shelter and daily essentials for up to 250,000 Ukrainian refugees.
The Russian invasion that began on February 24, has displaced 8 million people within Ukraine and another 6 million have fled to various countries to save their lives. The United Nations has verified 4,169 civilian deaths including 268 children and another 4,982 injured as of June 1.
Hundreds of Catholics in northern Vietnam marked the 182nd anniversary of the death of St. Luke Vu Ba Loan at But Quai Church in Ha Nam province. A special Mass and commemoration program was held honor a saint who sacrificed life for his faith in the 19th century.
Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien of Hanoi presided at the commemoration program joined by 14 priests. Father Loan is among 16 martyrs of Hanoi Archdiocese who were killed for their faith during religious persecution by the government.
Catholics commemorate the 182nd death anniversary of St. Luke Vu Ba Loan at But Quai Church in Ha Nam province on June 7. (Photo: tonggiaophanhanoi.org)
Born in 1756, Father Loan was famous for his good life and behavior. He was arrested in 1840 when he was 84. The priest was ordered to step on a cross as an act of religious defiance but refused.
He was beheaded on June 5, 1840, at a site in Hanoi where other Catholics were also killed for their faith. Pope John Paul II canonized him on June 19, 1988.
