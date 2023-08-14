News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Singapore

Muslim charity honors Singaporean nun for interfaith work

Canossian Sister Theresa Seow has been involved in promoting interfaith harmony since the 1990s

Muslim charity honors Singaporean nun for interfaith work

Canossian Sister Theresa Seow (center) pose for a photo after receiving the Exemplary Interfaith Award from Jamiyah Singapore on July 29. (Photo: Clement Lee/Catholic News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 14, 2023 08:33 AM GMT

Updated: August 14, 2023 10:22 AM GMT

A non-profit organization working for welfare and development of Muslims in Singapore has honored a Catholic nun for her efforts to promote understanding and cooperation between religions in the city-state.

Sister Theresa Seow, a member of the Canossian Daughters of Charity was one of two recipients of the Exemplary Interfaith Award from Jamiyah Singapore, Catholic News reported on Aug. 9.

“Interreligious dialogue is not an optional extra: it is part of the evangelizing mission of the Church,” Sister Seow said during the award ceremony on July 29.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The other recipient was Tan Thiam Lye, a leader of the Taoist Federation of Singapore hailed for promoting interfaith and racial harmony.

Former senior government minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam presented the awards.

Interfaith harmony is not just an intellectual idea or attitude of mind, but an active and concerted practice in Singapore, the Straits Times daily reported Shanmugaratnam as saying.

This is not just among religious leaders, but also in day-to-day matters of religious institutions, he added.

He said that mosques and churches in Singapore coordinate practical day-to-day matters such as traffic and the sharing of parking spaces, sometimes even inviting congregants to their respective festivities.

“Interfaith harmony is a distinctive part of our identity,” he said.

The nun, a member of the Singapore Archdiocesan Catholic Council for Interreligious Dialogue, has been involved in interreligious dialogue since the 1990s.

Singapore’s late archbishop, Gregory Yong, appointed her as the archdiocesan representative to the Inter-Religious Organization, Singapore (IRO), an interfaith forum, in 1995. She became the IRO’s first woman president in 2003.

The Vatican also honored her interfaith efforts.

Pope John Paul II appointed her as a consultor of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue from 2001 to 2004.

Sister Theresa Seow has been a Canossian nun for nearly 40 years. She is now the executive director of Canossaville, a children and community services facility run by her congregation.

“An effective way of making Jesus known and loved is to be with our sisters and brothers of other faiths so that they will know we are Christians by our love, our acceptance and our words,” she said after receiving the award.

“May all of us work quietly for interreligious peace and harmony in our everyday lives, guided by God’s Spirit of peace, because human efforts alone will not make peace happen,” she added.

Singapore is a multi-religious and multi-cultural nation with an estimated population of 5.64 million.

Buddhists account for 31.1 percent, Christians are 18.9 percent, Muslims 15.6 percent and Hindus make up five percent, according to official data from 2021.

Followers of traditional Chinese faiths such as Taoism account for 8.8 percent.

There are about 360,000 Catholics in 32 parishes in Singapore.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

China urged to release ‘disappeared’ rights lawyer China urged to release ‘disappeared’ rights lawyer
Thoughts for India's Independence Day Thoughts for India's Independence Day
Indian minority activists hail strict punishment for mob lynching Indian minority activists hail strict punishment for mob lynching
7 HK activists cleared of organizing pro-democracy rally 7 HK activists cleared of organizing pro-democracy rally
Muslim charity honors Singaporean nun for interfaith work Muslim charity honors Singaporean nun for interfaith work
Church named after India’s first saint attacked Church named after India’s first saint attacked
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sendai

Diocese of Sendai

In a land area of 44,842 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima

Read more
Diocese of Xingtai

Diocese of Xingtai

The diocese of Xingtai evolved from the Apostolic Prefecture of Shundefu, established in 1933. Later, it was called

Read more
Diocese of Batticaloa

Diocese of Batticaloa

On 3. July 2012, the Holy Father Pope Benedict  XVI, by a special Bull created the Diocese of  Batticaloa, by

Read more
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.