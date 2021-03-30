X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam

Composer John Mary Teresa Vu Thanh An uses all royalties from his tours and donations to provide rice for elderly people

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

UCA News reporter, Hanoi

Updated: March 30, 2021 09:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross

Mar 28, 2021
2

Suicide bomb attack rocks Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday

Mar 29, 2021
3

Cambodia aids Covid-hit firms after helping poor

Mar 29, 2021
4

Thousands of Karen flee to Thailand after Myanmar airstrikes

Mar 29, 2021
5

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook

Mar 29, 2021
6

Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan

Mar 30, 2021
7

Church denounces deadly violence over Modi's Bangladesh visit

Mar 29, 2021
8

Jailed Chinese activist pledges to keep fighting

Mar 29, 2021
9

India's West Bengal: The last man standing

Mar 27, 2021
10

Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday

Mar 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam

Deacon John Mary Teresa Vu Thanh An visits a family in Thua Thien Hue province. (Photo: Family of St. Teresa in Hue)

In the past Tran Thi Coi had to sell tea, cigarettes and sweets at a local market and her only son, whose wife abandoned him and their paralyzed daughter, worked as a porter to support their three-member family. They suffered hunger and could not afford to repair their ramshackle house.

Coi, an 80-year-old Buddhist, said she gave up her only business due to her age and has lived on rice provided by the US-based Teresa Charities since 2017. The charity was founded by Vietnamese-American Permanent Deacon John Mary Teresa Vu Thanh An.

“We got 20 kilograms of love rice from the organization per month for the past years. We would not know how to live without the generous donation,” she said. “We are deeply grateful to Deacon An, who is kind and gentle.”

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

She said they still receive food on an irregular basis even though the pandemic disrupted the organization’s constant support. Local volunteers who are inspired by Deacon An’s work continue to raise funds and provide basic food for beneficiaries.

Click here to read the full article

 

Related News

Also Read

72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Thailand urged not to force Karen refugees back to Myanmar
Thailand urged not to force Karen refugees back to Myanmar
Poll: Thais reluctant to accept Myanmar migrants
Poll: Thais reluctant to accept Myanmar migrants
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday

Latest News

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
72 Cambodian journalists threatened with violence in 2020
Mar 30, 2021
Sri Lankan Church calls for ban on extremist groups
Mar 30, 2021
Indonesian minister meets archbishop over suicide bombing
Mar 30, 2021
Philippine hospitals declare full capacity of Covid-19 wards
Mar 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Generals in Myanmar, Thailand take leaves out of Beijing's playbook
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar's tragic Way of the Cross
Mar 28, 2021
Holy Week speaks of unplanned losses
Mar 28, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021

Features

Pakistani Christians practice Islamic traditions during Lent
Mar 30, 2021
Musical deacon strikes note of charity in Vietnam
Mar 30, 2021
Vietnamese priest's crusade against slavery and trafficking in Taiwan
Mar 30, 2021
Macau Catholic center to build on legacy of American nun
Mar 29, 2021
Myanmar buries fallen heroes after Bloody Saturday
Mar 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million

Vatican statistics show number of Catholics have grown by 16 million
Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our throwaway culture

Religious orders renew commitment to the weak in our "throw-away culture”
Keeping the faith in Belgium under restrictions

Keeping the faith in Belgium... under restrictions
Highlevel Catholic funeral for Tanzanias controversial president

High-level Catholic funeral for Tanzania’s controversial president

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

Why the Catholic Church needs a theology of the clitoris

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 30 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of Holy Week
God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope

God, our Father in Heaven, strengthen our faith and our hope
Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart

Bestow on every father St. Joseph’s heart
Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day

Blessed Jane of Toulouse | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.