X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

Pope Francis left the shop with a record of classical music, a gift presented by the owner's daughter

AFP

AFP

Published: January 12, 2022 11:31 AM GMT

Updated: January 12, 2022 11:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi hit with new jail term

Jan 10, 2022
2

Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh

Jan 12, 2022
3

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

Jan 10, 2022
4

More Filipino Catholic groups lend support to Robredo

Jan 12, 2022
5

Myanmar junta chief asks Hun Sen to be 'Godbrother'

Jan 10, 2022
6

Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy

Jan 13, 2022
7

Secularization and the toxic identity war

Jan 11, 2022
8

North Korea fires second suspected missile in less than a week

Jan 11, 2022
9

Judge asks Indian priest to face trial for alleged hate speech

Jan 10, 2022
10

India tackles new coronavirus surge

Jan 10, 2022
Support UCA News
Music-loving pope visits Rome record store

Pope Francis visits the "Stereosound" shop in Rome's Pantheon area to bless the recently renovated premises. (Photo: vaticannews)

Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, made a surprise visit to a Rome record store to bless the premises -- and picked up some vinyl while he was there.

The 85-year-old pontiff slipped into Stereosound, located near the Pantheon, on Tuesday evening to bless the shop after its recent renovation, a Vatican source told AFP.

The owners of the store are longtime friends of the Argentine pontiff, who has previously spoken of the power of music and is said to enjoy classical composers but also tango.

He left with a 33 RPM record of classical music, a gift presented by the owner's daughter, according to Vatican News.

A small crowd gathered outside the shop while he was inside, for around 10 minutes, but he made no public comments as he got into a white Fiat 500L and was driven away.

Vatican News reported the owner, Letizia, saying that the pope was an "old customer" who had been going to the shop since he was made a cardinal, in 2001.

The pope is known for being unpredictable and living more simply than his predecessors, carrying his own briefcase and making his own phone calls.

In 2015, two years after being elected head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, he went to an opticians in central Rome to change his glasses.

The following year, he went to a shop to buy some new orthopaedic shoes.

Francis lives in modest rooms measuring 50 squares metres (540 square feet) in the Casa Santa Marta guesthouse.

Related News
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Denying dignity of work is an injustice, says Pope Francis
Denying dignity of work is an injustice, says Pope Francis
Vatican mandates Covid vaccines or recovery for employees
Vatican mandates Covid vaccines or recovery for employees
Pope calls for 'reality check' against vaccine misinformation
Pope calls for 'reality check' against vaccine misinformation
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Letter from Rome: A matter of trust
Pope encourages business leaders to put employees first
Pope encourages business leaders to put employees first
Ordinary people can be excellent Christian witnesses, pope says
Ordinary people can be excellent Christian witnesses, pope says
Support Us

Latest News

11 killed in Philippine truck crash
Jan 13, 2022
Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Jan 13, 2022
Indian priest on indefinite fast against uniform liturgy
Jan 13, 2022
Catholic group calls for calm after Philippine bombing
Jan 13, 2022
What should priests do to meet people's expectations?
Jan 13, 2022
Indonesian cops face jail for journalist attack
Jan 13, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What should priests do to meet people's expectations?
Jan 13, 2022
Asian dioceses can learn from German synodal path
Jan 11, 2022
Secularization and the toxic identity war
Jan 11, 2022
Upcoming state polls will test India's pro-Hindu leaders
Jan 10, 2022
The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church
Jan 10, 2022

Features

Corruption ails Christian institutions in Pakistan
Jan 13, 2022
Papuan distrust poses big challenge to Indonesian military
Jan 13, 2022
'Unzen Hell' a reminder of Christian persecution in Japan
Jan 12, 2022
Vietnamese women overcome post-abortion trauma and grief
Jan 12, 2022
Local Jesuits lead mission in poverty-stricken Hazaribagh
Jan 12, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith

Catholic environmentalist says his hunger strike is an act of faith
Egypts Bah minority denied burial in Alexandria

Egypt's Bahá'í minority denied burial in Alexandria
Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalists murder

Catholics in Honduras call for swift probe into environmentalist's murder
Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia

Chilean parish tries to turn the page on pedophilia
Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime

Nicaraguan bishop uses the pulpit to have a go at the Ortega regime
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.