X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia

Father Antonius Soetanto was recognized as a major contributor to liturgical music in the Indonesian Church

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: March 02, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 02:10 PM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia

Jesuit Father Antonius Soetanto, a church music composer, died on March 1 aged 84. (Photo: Father Soetanto’s Facebook)

Father Antonius Soetanto, a Jesuit priest well known in Indonesia for composing church music and songs, has died at 84.

The priest, whose songs are often sung at Indonesian church services, died in hospital in Semarang, Central Java province, on March 1 after suffering a stroke.

Holy Cross Father Riston Situmorang, executive secretary of the Indonesian bishops' liturgy commission, said the Catholic Church in Indonesia had lost one of its most notable characters.  

“His contribution to the Catholic Church in Indonesia regarding the liturgy was invaluable,” Father Situmorang told UCA News on March 2.

“The commission will continue using his work and we hope it will inspire young Catholics to compose liturgy songs for the Church.” 

Father Yohanes Rusae, a former executive secretary of the same commission who worked with Father Soetanto, said the late priest’s contribution to liturgical adaptation in the local language was immense.

He studied church liturgy music in Utrecht in the Netherlands between 1972 and 1977 before serving in several Jakarta Archdiocese parishes

“Many songs were composed by him to make our liturgy music better and more relevant to Indonesian Catholics,” Father Rusae said.   

One of Father Soetanto’s achievements was arranging liturgical songs in a book called Puji Syukur (Gratitude) used by the Church across Indonesia. 

Born on Aug. 23, 1938, in Semarang. Father Soetanto joined the Jesuits in 1965 and was ordained a priest in 1972 in Yogyakarta.

He studied church liturgy music in Utrecht in the Netherlands between 1972 and 1977 before serving in several Jakarta Archdiocese parishes and the Indonesian bishops' liturgy commission.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A funeral service will be held for Father Soetanto before his burial in Magelang, Central Java, on March 3.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.